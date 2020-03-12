Dale Steyn Makes Tongue-in-Cheek Tweet Amid Coronavirus Outbreak, South African Speedster Feels This Is Perfect Time for Hand Sanitizer Business (See Post)

Dale Steyn Tweets on Hand Sanitizer Amid Coronavirus Outbreak (Photo Credits: Getty Images/Wikimedia Commons)

Dale Steyn has always been a super hit with the ball in his hand. The South African speedster, a proud owner of 699 international wickets, is already a cricket legend and one of the biggest attractions in every ground that he plays in. But with the Coronavirus outbreak gripping the world, Steyn if it was the perfect time to leave to cricket and start a business of hand sanitizers. Steyn, who bid adieu to Test cricket on August 5, 2019, to focus on limited-overs cricket, recently made his return into international cricket with South Africa in the T20I series against Australia and is also expected to play a part his country’s attempt in winning their maiden ICC trophy with the 2020 ICC T20 World Cup win. Super Excited to Play in Pakistan, Says Dale Steyn (Watch Video).

Steyn, who is currently playing the 2020 Pakistan Super League for Islamabad United, put out a quite tongue-in-cheek tweet from his official Twitter account. “What a time to have a hand sanitizer business, wrote the 36-year-old in his twitter account. Perhaps the South African legend was wondering if this is the perfect time to start a hand sanitizer business. Coronavirus Scare in Pakistan: PSL 2020 Matches in Karachi to be Played in Empty Stadium, Says PCB.

Dale Steyn Tweets on Coronavirus and Hand Sanitizer

What a time to have a hand sanitizer business 🦠 🧼 — Dale Steyn (@DaleSteyn62) March 12, 2020

With Coronavirus (COVID-19) spreading around in quick pace, the demand for hand sanitizers and masks have increased in most parts of the world. The World Health Organisation (WHO) in its health advisory mentioned that people should wash their hands or use hand sanitizers on a regular basis to protect themselves against the virus, which was declared a pandemic yesterday.

The demand for hand sanitizers has therefore increased in the global market with the retailers failing to keep up with the demand of the consumers. The price of most hand sanitizers has also increased and the sanitizers business has suddenly started blooming. Perhaps Steyn, who is most probably playing his final World Cup with South Africa, wondered if he should also start a hand sanitizer business.

Meanwhile, Steyn is currently playing with the Islamabad United in Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 and has so far taken two wickets in four games. His best figures in PSL 2020 came against Lahore Qalandars when he took 1/18 in four games. He recently played in the three-Match T20I series against Australia and has made his intentions clear of playing the upcoming T20I World Cup in Australia.