David Warner Goes Down Memory Lane, Shares Picture of Australia’s Under-19 Team From ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2006

Australia's U19 Cricket Team From 2006 (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Several prominent cricketers around the works don't have much to do nowadays as many major cricket series and tournaments have been postponed indefinitely or called off owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. In the meantime, nevertheless, they can relish their old memories on the field. Recently, Australia's swashbuckling opener David Warner also went down memory lane and shared a picture of Australia's U/19 team from the 2006 Under-19 Cricket World Cup. The southpaw revealed that he came across the picture when he was going through some old pics. He even called the team ‘not bad at all’ as some of the youngsters went on to prove their mettle in international cricket. David Warner Turns Thor in His Latest TikTok Video, Calls His Acting ‘Horrible’ (View Post).

“Going through some old photos and I came across this. Wasn’t a bad team at all!! Few players here have gone on,” read the caption of Warner’s latest post. He also tagged many of him teammates like Aaron Finch, Matthew Wade and Usman Khawaja who were part of that squad. The Aussie side performed brilliantly throughout the tournament. However, they faced a 163-run defeat against Pakistan in the semi-finals and were out of the tournament. Nevertheless, the tournament gave Australia some stars who went on to become world-class players. David Warner Shakes a Leg to Popular Track ‘Pakka Local’ Along With Wife Candice, Wish Jr NTR On His Birthday (Watch Video).

View Post:

Meanwhile, Warner is spending a gala time with his family amid the COVID-19 lockdown. His TikTok videos are the talk of the town as the veteran cricketer is frequently sharing intriguing through the video-making app in order to entertain his fans. In fact, his antis in the app are just limited to the language he knows as in many of his videos, the left-handed batsman can be seen shaking his legs over Telugu and Bollywood songs.