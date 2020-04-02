David Warner Rates Sunrisers Hyderabad's 2016 IPL Title Win Against Virat Kohli's RCB As His Favourite Indian Premier League Moment, Check SRH Captain's Instagram Post

SRH squad poses with IPL 2016 trophy (Photo Credits: @davidwarner31/Instagram)

In a random post on Instagram Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain David Warner rated team’s 2016 Indian Premier League title win as his favourite moment from the T20 league. In 2016 IPL final, SRH, under Warner’s captaincy, defeated Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by eight runs at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru to win their maiden trophy. The Australian took to Instagram and shared the picture of SRH squad with IPL trophy. “My favourite IPL moment would have to be this for sure. My Indian family @sunrisershyd," wrote Warner in the caption. David Warner Shaves Off His Head in Support of Medical Workers, Nominates Virat Kohli, Steve Smith and Others (Watch Video).

Warner was instrumental in helping Sunrisers win the trophy as he scored valuable 69 off just 38 balls while opening the innings. Courtesy Warner’s knock and Ben Cutting’s cameo towards the end, the Hyderabad-based franchise posted massive 208 for seven in their allotted 20 overs.

In response, RCB came close to the target after openers Chris Gayle and skipperKohli shared 114 runs for the first wicket. Once Gayle and Kohli were dismissed inside three overs, SRH bounced back to take control. Gayle scored 76 while Kohli notched 54 before being sent back. RCB eventually were restricted to 200 for seven in their 20 overs as Sunrisers clinched the IPL 2016 trophy.

Here's David Warner's Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Warner (@davidwarner31) on Apr 2, 2020 at 12:56am PDT

SRH had made it to the playoffs after finishing third on the points table with eight wins from 14 matches. In the Eliminator, the Warner-led side defeated Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 22 runs and then outplayed now-discarded Gujarat Lions (GL) by four wickets in the Qualifier 2 to make it to the finals. Warner, interestingly, was second-highest run-scorer in IPL 2016 with 848 runs. Kohli topped the list with 973 runs, which included four centuries and seven half-centuries.