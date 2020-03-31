David Warner Shaves Off His Head in Support of Medical Workers, Nominates Virat Kohli, Steve Smith and Others (Watch Video)

David Warner Shaves His Head (Photo Credits: Instagram/ David Warner)

The coronavirus pandemic has brought the entire sporting world to a standstill with several competitions being wither postponed or scraped off entirely. Several countries are in complete lockdown as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Medical professionals all over the world are risking their lives every day to combat the threat of coronavirus. In order to show his appreciation for all the work, they are doing explosive Australian opener David Warner has shaved his head. Aaron Finch Works on His Hand-Eye Co-Ordination As Australian Skipper Continues to Train in Self-Quarantine (Watch Video).

The Australian cricketer shared a video of him shaving his head on social media as Warner recalled that this is the first time since his debut that he had done this. ‘Been nominated to shave my head in support of those working on the frontline #Covid-19 here is a time lapse. I think my debut was the last time I recall I’ve done this. Like it or not??’ the 33-year-old captioned his post. Tim Paine’s Car Broken Into During Self-Quarantine, Wallet Stolen.

After shaving his head, David Warner nominated the likes of Steve Smith, Virat Kohli, Pat Cummins, Joe Burns, Piers Morgan, Marcus Stoinis and Adam Zampa to do the same and show their support for front line workers around the world for all the terrific work they are doing.

Speaking of Warner, the Australian opener has been in self-isolation and has been training at home and spending some time with the family. The 33-year-old was last seen honing his catching skills in the company of his daughter in the backyard on his house.