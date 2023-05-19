In match number 67 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season, Delhi cross swords with Chennai Super Kings at the Arun Jaitley cricket stadium in Delhi, on May 20, 2023, Saturday. As the tournament moves towards the business end, the race for the playoffs gets intense. Having mentioned the playoffs, let us look at how the two teams fare before the match starts. On one hand, we have Delhi Capitals, who are virtually knocked out of the competition and they are currently sitting in the bottom half of the points table – ninth – with 10 points after recording five wins and eight losses. The David Warner-led unit in their previous game beat Punjab Kings to record their fifth win of the season. Despite the win being inconsequential in terms of playoffs qualification but it will do a world of good, given that they were enduring a poor run of form. Delhi Capitals Rainbow Jersey: David Warner and Co to Don 'Special Threads' for Last IPL 2023 Match Against CSK (See Pic).

Batting first, on the back of brilliant knocks from David Warner (46), Prithvi Shaw (54), and, Rilee Rossouw (82), Delhi posted a massive total of 213. Defending 214, Delhi bowlers were able to perform well with the ball as they helped Delhi to restrict Punjab to 198, despite a fighting knock of 94 from batter Liam Livingstone. Delhi in their next game will look to secure a win and end their campaign on a high note.

On the other hand, there is Chennai Super Kings, who are on the verge of becoming the second team to qualify for the playoffs. Sitting nicely in the second place with 15 points after registering seven wins and five losses, Chennai in their previous fixture, had to face defeat, when Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) beat them to stall their progress in the IPL playoff qualifications.

Batting first, Chennai on account of a fighting knock of 48 from in-form batter Shivam Dubey scrambled to 144. Defending 145, Chennai bowlers did try their best to stop Kolkata from reaching this finish line but vital knocks from Kolkata's middle-order batters helped them reach home safely. Having suffered a defeat in their previous game, Chennai in their next game will look to make a comeback with a win as they aim to become the second team to qualify for the playoffs.

DC vs CSK Head-to-Head Record in IPL

Chennai have faced Delhi 28 times out of which Chennai have won 18 times while Delhi emerged victorious 10 times.

DC vs CSK Match Number 67 TATA IPL 2023 Key Players

Phil Salt (DC)

David Warner (DC)

Ajinkya Rahane (CSK)

Shivam Dubey (CSK)

Devon Conway (CSK)

DC vs CSK Match Number 67 TATA IPL Mini Battles

Phil Salt vs Deepak Chahar and Ajinkya Rahane vs Kuldeep Yadav are two key mini battles to watch out for.

DC vs CSK Match Number 67 TATA IPL 2023 Venue and Match Timing

The DC vs CSK IPL 2023 Match Number will be played at the Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium, in Delhi on May 20, 2023, Saturday. The match will be played at 03:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and the toss will be held at 03:00 pm IST.

DC vs CSK Match Number 67 TATA IPL 2023 Live Telecast and Online Streaming

Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights of TATA IPL 2023 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Network channels to catch the live telecast of the DC vs CSK Match Number 67 on TV in India. JioCinema, the OTT platform of Viacom 18, have the online Streaming rights of the TATA IPL 2023 in India. Fans can turn to the JioCinema app or website to catch the free live streaming of the DC vs CSK Match Number 67 in India.

DC vs CSK Match Number 67 TATA IPL 2023 Likely Playing XI:

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Philip Salt, Mitchell Marsh, Manish Pandey, Axar Patel Aman Hakim Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Ishant Sharma, Anrich Nortje

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni©(wk), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana

