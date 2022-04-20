Delhi Capitals have seem to have fallen behind in the race for play-offs qualification, and their game against Punjab Kings is crucial. With just four points in five games played, they are having an underwhelming season, and the pressure is on Ricky Ponting to change their fortunes. The match, however is subject to Delhi Capitals players clearing the RTPCR test after a string of covid cases hampered their training. The game has also been moved from Pune to Mumbai by the IPL governing body, and in case there is further trouble, the game will be rescheduled. Opponents Punjab Kings are just above Delhi in the points table and need a win to keep pace with the rest of the chasing pack. Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings Betting Odds: Free Bet Odds, Predictions and Favourites in DC vs PBKS IPL 2022 Match 32.

Delhi Capitals come into the contest on the back of a 16 run defeat against Royal Challengers Bangalore. The bowling unit leaked 74 runs in the last five overs, which ultimately proved to be their downfall. The team relies heavily on David Warner and Prithvi Shaw for good starts while there is a lot of pressure on skipper Rishabh Pant to guide the team in the middle overs. Delhi is in need of a batsman who can score consistently in the lower middle order.

Punjab Kings have Liam Livingstone in the form of his life but the others around him have by and large failed to capitalise on the momentum the Englishman provides. Jonny Bairstow has two low scores in the IPL so far but has the potential to score big when the team needs it the most. Kagiso Rabada has been economical for Punjab but the Proteas pacer needs to pick up wickets in the powerplays. DC vs PBKS, Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2022: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings Indian Premier League Season 15 Match 32.

DC vs PBKS Live Telecast of IPL 2022 Match 31 on Star Sports TV Channels

The Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings match in IPL 2022 will be live telecast on Star Sports channels. Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster for the Indian Premier League in India. So fans can catch the live action on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels with Hindi commentary. Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Select, Star Sports Select 1, Star Gold and their HD substitutes will be providing live-action in English. Fans can also follow the DC vs PBKS clash in select regional languages on Star Sports Network. IPL 2022 Points Table Updated With NRR

DC vs PBKS Live Streaming Online of IPL 2022 Match 31 on Disney+ Hotstar

Those unable to watch the DC vs PBKS match live on television can follow the game online. Disney+ Hotstar will be live streaming the Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings match online for its fans in India. Fans, however, need to subscribe to Hotstar by paying a nominal subscription fee. Delhi Capitals have been hit by the whole covid fiasco and should the match continue as scheduled, they are staring at another defeat.

