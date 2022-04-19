Delhi Capitals are scheduled to face Punjab Kings in match 32 of IPL 2022 on Wednesday, April 20. Following a COVID-19 scare in the Delhi Capitals' camp, the venue of this game has been shifted from Pune to Mumbai and now, it will be played at the Brabourne Stadium at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). All-rounder Mitchell Marsh and a few members of the Delhi Capitals' team have tested positive for COVID-19, something that has put the future of this fixture in uncertainty. There would be fresh COVID-19 tests conducted on Wednesday morning in the Delhi Capitals' camp. IPL 2022: COVID-Hit Delhi Capitals’ Match Against Punjab To Be Played in Mumbai Instead of Pune

Coming to this game, both sides have lost their last matches. While Delhi Capitals were defeated by Royal Challengers Bangalore, Punjab Kings suffered a crushing defeat to Sunrisers Hyderabad. In need of a win to bring their campaigns back on track, both teams will aim to bring their A-game to the field. Ahead of this IPL match, we bring you the betting odds along with win predictions.

DC vs PBKS Betting Odds

Punjab Kings are the bookmakers' favourite to win this game. While Punjab Kings have betting odds of 1.80, Delhi Capitals' betting odds are 2.0 of winning this match.

DC v PBKS Win Probability

DC vs PBKS Win Probability (Source: Google)

Punjab Kings hold a slight edge over Delhi Capitals, according to Google Predictions for this game. Mayank Agarwal's men have a win probability of 53%, slightly higher than what Delhi Capitals have--48%. However, it is to be kept in mind that this will change when the game starts and progresses.

