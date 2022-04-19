Delhi Capitals (DC) will take on Punjab Kings (PBKS) in match 32 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. The DC vs PBKS clash in IPL 2022 will be played at Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on April 20, 2022 (Wednesday) at 07:30 pm. Meanwhile, fans searching for Dream11 Team Prediction for IPL 2022 clash can scroll down below for details. DC vs PBKS Preview.

Delhi Capitals (DC) had a close encounter on Saturday against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) while chasing a total of 190 runs. Until David Warner was on the crease, the match seemed well in control of DC but after his dismissal, it slowly slipped from the hands of DC and lost by 16 runs. This was DC's third defeat in IPL 2022 so far after playing five matches. While as, Punjab Kings (PBKS) have played six matches in IPL 2022 till now and won three of them. Their last match was against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in which PBKS posted 151 runs and failed to defend. The two teams share nearly the same winning probability as they take on each other on Wednesday.

DC vs PBKS, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keeper – Rishabh Pant (DC), Jonny Bairstow (PBKS) could be taken as our wicket-keepers

DC vs PBKS, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters – Shahrukh Khan (PBKS), Prithvi Shaw (DC), David Warner (DC) can be the batters of our Dream11 Fantasy team

DC vs PBKS, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Odean Smith (PBKS), Liam Livingstone (PBKS), Axar Patel (DC) are our all-rounders

DC vs PBKS, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Shardul Thakur (DC), Rahul Chahar (PBKS), Kuldeep Yadav (DC) could be our bowlers

DC vs PBKS, Dream11 Team Prediction: Rishabh Pant (DC), Jonny Bairstow (PBKS), Shahrukh Khan (PBKS), Prithvi Shaw (DC), David Warner (DC), Odean Smith (PBKS), Liam Livingstone (PBKS), Axar Patel (DC), Shardul Thakur (DC), Rahul Chahar (PBKS), Kuldeep Yadav (DC).

David Warner (DC) could be named as the captain of your DC vs PBKS Dream11 Fantasy Team, while as Rishabh Pant (DC) can be selected as the Vice-captain.

