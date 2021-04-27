27 Apr, 18:47 (IST) DC vs RCB Live Match Score Hello and welcome to our coverage of the Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore clash in IPL 2021. Both sides have made a stellar start to the season and would be raring to win this fixture too. Meanwhile, stay tuned for the toss.

DC vs RCB Live Score Updates: Delhi Capitals are up against Royal Challengers Bangalore in match 22 of the VIVO Indian Premier League. The encounter takes place at the colossal Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday (April 27). Having won four of their first five games, both RCB and DC have made a stellar start to their campaign, making the upcoming game even more exciting. Moreover, the winner of this contest will advance to the top of the team standings, and both teams must leave no stones unturned to emerge victorious. Meanwhile, stay tuned for the live updates and commentary of the game. IPL 2021 Points Table Updated.

Rishabh Pant’s men are coming off a three-match winning streak and must be confident ahead of this fixture. However, the team management has some crucial decisions to make with R Ashwin withdrawing from the tournament amid COVID-19 concerns. Hence, either Ishant Sharma or Umesh Yadav can get a game here. The return of Chris Woakes might also be on the cards. DC vs RCB, IPL 2021 Live Cricket Streaming: Watch Free Telecast of Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore.

On the other hand, RCB can also make some significant changes after their humiliating 69-run loss against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their last outing. Navdeep Saini, who leaked runs against CSK, can make way for Shahbaz Ahmed, with the Ahmedabad track likely to favour spinners.

Last night, we saw a low-scoring game when Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders locked horns in Ahmedabad. With this game taking place at the same venue, batters are expected to have another ordinary outing. Hence, the toss-winning captain should elect to bowl with dew likely to play a part in the evening.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad: Virat Kohli(c), Devdutt Padikkal, Washington Sundar, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers(w), Daniel Christian, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Sachin Baby, Srikar Bharat, Pavan Deshpande, Rajat Patidar, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Daniel Sams, Shahbaz Ahmed

Delhi Capitals Squad: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Steven Smith, Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Lalit Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Umesh Yadav, Chris Woakes, Aniruddha Joshi, Sam Billings, Lukman Meriwala, Tom Curran, Praveen Dubey, Anrich Nortje, Vishnu Vinod, Manimaran Siddharth, Shams Mulani, Ripal Patel