Delhi Capitals are up against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in match 22 of the VIVO Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. The encounter takes place at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad on Tuesday (April 27). With both teams making a sensational start to the season, an exciting contest is on the cards. DC are second in the team standings with four wins in five games while RCB occupy the third spot with the same number of victories and defeats. Notably, the winner of this clash will advance to the top of the team standings. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the live streaming, live telecast and other DC vs RCB match details. Updated IPL 2021 Points Table.

Although DC have ticked all their boxes in recent games, R Ashwin’s absence might dent them with the spinner pulling out of IPL 2021 amid the COVID-19 crisis. Hence, Axar Patel and Amit Mishra will have to play a more prominent role in the spin department. On the other hand, Virat Kohli’s men are coming off a humiliating 69-loss against Chennai Super Kings, and it would be interesting to see how they bounce back in this fixture. As the encounter takes a countdown, let’s look at the streaming and further information. DC vs RCB Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know.

DC vs RCB Live Telecast of IPL 2021 Match 13 on Star Sports TV Channels

Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (DC vs RCB) match will be live telecast on Star Sports channels since Star network is the official broadcaster for IPL 2021. Fans can watch the live-action on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels with Hindi commentary. Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Select and their HD substitutes will be live telecasting the game in English. Fans can also follow the DC vs RCB clash on select regional languages on Star Sports Network.

DC vs RCB Live Streaming Online of IPL 2021 Match 13 on Disney+ Hotstar

Live streaming online for the DC vs RCB match will be available on Disney+Hotstar. Fans can watch the Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore match on the Hotstar app as well as on the website. Fans, however, need to subscribe to Hotstar by paying a nominal subscription fee. JIO and Airtel are also providing Hotstar subscriptions on select plans.

