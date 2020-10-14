IPL 2020 Live Streaming Online DC vs RR: In the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) match 30, Delhi Capitals (DC) take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai. While Delhi are on second spot on the IPL 2020 points table, Rajasthan are on seventh place. Meanwhile, you can scroll down for DC vs RR Dream11 IPL 2020 live streaming online details. DC vs RR IPL 2020 Dream11 Team: Rahul Tewatia, Kagiso Rabada and Other Key Players You Must Pick in Your Fantasy Playing XI.

Delhi Capitals winning streak faced a break after their defeat against Mumbai Indians. The Shreyas Iyer-led side will be looking to get back to winning ways as things in the IPL 2020 heat up for playoffs. Rajasthan Royals, on the other hand, registered a win over Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last game and they will be looking to continue their winning momentum.

DC vs RR Live Telecast of IPL 2020 Match 31 on Star Sports TV Channels

Fans can live telecast the DC vs RR match live on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster of Indian Premier League season 13. Fans can follow the Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals match live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Select and their HD counterparts with English commentary. The game will also be live on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 HD Hindi while fans can also catch the live action on select regional languages on Star Sports Network. DC vs RR Preview: 7 Things You Need to Know About Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 30.

DC vs RR Live Streaming Online of IPL 2020 Match 31 on Disney+ Hotstar

Live action of the DC vs RR match will also be live online. Disney+ Hotstar, the OTT of Star Network, will be live streaming the Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals match live in India. Fans, however, need to subscribe to Hotstar with a nominal subscription fee to catch the live-action. JIO and Airtel are also providing free Hotstar subscriptions on select plans.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 14, 2020 04:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).