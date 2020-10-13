Delhi Capitals (DC) will take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) in match 30 of the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020). DC vs RR clash will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on October 14, 2020 (Wednesday). Dream11 Fantasy Game has become quite popular between cricket fans in recent years as it allows them to earn some extra cash and a great way to do that is by picking the right team. So here are some players you must have in your DC vs RR IPL 2020 Dream11 Team. DC vs RR Preview: 7 Things You Need to Know About Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 30.

Both teams have had very much contrasting results until now in IPL 2020 as Delhi Capitals are sitting comfortably on the second spot while Rajasthan Royals are lingering in the bottom half of the table. However, RR returned to winning ways by beating SRH in their last encounter in a dramatic fashion while DC lost against Mumbai, in a game where they were completely dominated. So before the two teams face each other, here are some players you must pick in your team. Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals Odds: Free Bet Odds and Tips, Predictions and Favourites in DC vs RR Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 30.

DC vs RR Dream11 Selection Best Pick: Kagiso Rabada

The South African is the leading wicket-taker in the competition so far and with Rajasthan fragile batting line-up he will fancy himself to get wickets. So Kagiso Rabada must be a player included in your DC vs RR IPL 2020 Dream11 Team.

DC vs RR Dream11 Selection Best Pick: Jofra Archer

Jofra Archer has been the spearhead of Rajasthan Royals bowling attack this season and will once again be looking to terrorize batsmen with his aggressive approach. The Englishman has been among the wickets and is also bowling with a good economy rate, so he must be picked in your DC vs RR IPL 2020 Dream11 Team.

DC vs RR Dream11 Selection Best Pick: Rahul Tewatia

The 25-year-old Indian batsman has been the unlikely saviour for Rajasthan Royals this season as he has won them two games with his power hitting. Tewatia scored big and does it quickly and is also a handy bowler who picks up wickets so he should be a must pick in your DC vs RR IPL 2020 Dream11 Team.

DC vs RR Dream11 Selection Best Pick: Marcus Stoinis

The Australian’s great form has coincided with Delhi Capitals’ rise to the top of the Indian Premier League 2020 table. Marcus Stoinis has scored some big runs lower down the order and has also picked up crucial wickets so must be selected in your DC vs RR IPL 2020 Dream11 Team.

DC vs RR Dream11 Selection Best Pick: Shreyas Iyer

The Delhi Capitals skipper has been very much consistent this season and has been scoring ample of runs for his side. Shreyas Iyer missed out in his last game but will look to be back among the ruins against a somewhat underwhelming RR bowling attack. So he should be a must pick in your DC vs RR IPL 2020 Dream11 Team.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 13, 2020 09:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).