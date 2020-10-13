Delhi Capitals (DC) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) go head-to-head in the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) match number 30. This will be the second encounter in the Dream11 IPL 2020 between these two teams. In the earlier meeting, Delhi Capitals defeated Rajasthan Royals by 46 runs. Meanwhile, take a look at seven things you need to know about the DC vs RR Dream11 IPL 2020 match. DC vs RR Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2020: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals Indian Premier League Season 13 Match 30.

DC vs RR Head-to-Head

In 21 games played between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals, the former has won ten matches while the latter has emerged victorious in just 11 games. Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals, Dubai Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for DC vs RR IPL 2020 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

DC vs RR Key Players

Prithvi Shaw and Marcus Stoinis will be the key players to watch out from Delhi Capitals camp. From Rajasthan Royals camp, all eyes will be on Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer.

DC vs RR Mini-Battles

Jofra Archer vs Shikhar Dhawan and Shreyas Gopal vs Shreyas Iyer are among key battles we could witness during the Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2020 match.

DC vs RR, IPL 2020 Match 30 Venue

Dubai International Stadium in Dubai will host match 30 of IPL 2020 match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals. Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals Odds: Free Bet Odds and Tips, Predictions and Favourites in DC vs RR Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 30.

DC vs RR Match Timings

Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals match in IPL 2020 will start at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and 06:00 pm local time. Toss is scheduled to take place at 07:00 pm.

DC vs RR Live Telecast and Online Streaming

Live telecast of DC vs RR match will be available on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster for IPL 2020 and will be providing the live-action. Fans can also catch the live action of DC vs RR IPL 2020 match on Disney+ Hotstar, which will be live streaming the match online.

DC vs RR Likely Playing XI

DC Probable Playing 11: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer(c), Alex Carey(w), Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje.

RR Probable Playing 11: Jos Buttler(w), Robin Uthappa, Sanju Samson, Steven Smith(c), Ben Stokes, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi.

