In a blockbuster clash in the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025, Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru will face each other in the repeat of the WPL 2024 Final on Monday (Feb 17). Both teams are coming off wins in their first matches, which were humdingers in their own right, and would have instilled confidence amongst players. The match will also be for bragging rights as the winner of the DC-W vs RCB-W match will become the lone leader of the ongoing WPL 2025 points table. WPL 2025 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate: Check Latest Team Standings and Leaderboard of Women’s Premier League T20 Tournament.

Delhi Capitals are coming off a last-ball win over Mumbai Indians, chasing down 165 runs after a controversial run-out call went their way. Annabell Sutherland starred with the ball firstly claiming three wickets, and then Shafali Verma and Niki Prasad hit 43 and 35, respectively as other batters contributed mildly in their win over MI. DC will want an improved showing for the star-studded batting line-up.

On the other hand, RCB's batting depth helped them chase down a mammoth 204 against Gujarat Giants with Richa Ghosh and Kanika Ahuja pulling off a stunning win. However, with the ball, RCB were too wayward and leaked runs all over. Only Renuka Singh held her ground picking 2 for 24 in her four overs. WPL 2025: Shafali Varma, Niki Prasad Shine As Delhi Capitals Defeat Mumbai Indians in Last-Ball Thriller

DC-W vs RCB-W Head-To-Head Record in WPL

Delhi Capitals hold an overwhelming advantage over Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the Women's Premier League (WPL), having won four out of their five encounters in the 2023 and 2024 editions. However, RCB won the crucial WPL 2024 Final and somewhat erased the slate psychologically.

DC-W vs RCB-W WPL 2025 Key Players

Shafali Verma Richa Ghosh Annabel Sutherland Renuka Singh Alice Capsey

DC-W vs RCB-W WPL 2025 Key Battles

Shafali Verma is the lynchpin of Delhi Capitals' batting, and often provides the franchise with a brisk start, ensuring the incoming batters can play as per their liking. Renuka Singh can make the new-ball talk and will be a threat to Verma's attacking style of play. Richa Ghosh is the glue that sticks the RCB batting together as seen in their last match, while Annabel Sutherland manages to keep things tight for DC in the middle phase with her disciplined bowling, making this contest a mouth-watering one. WPL 2025: Batting Depth Gives Royal Challengers Bengaluru Slight Edge Over Delhi Capitals.

DC-W vs RCB-W Venue and Match Timing

The Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru WPL 2025 Match will be held at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara on Monday, February 17. The DC-W vs RCB-W match will begin at 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

DC-W vs RCB-W Likely XI

Delhi Capitals Likely XI: Shafali Verma, Meg Lanning (c), Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Annabel Sutherland, Niki Prasad, Sarah Bryce (wk), Shikha Pandey, Arundhati Reddy, Minnu Mani, and Radha Yadav

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Likely XI: Smriti Mandhana (c), Danielle Wyatt-Hodge, Ellyse Perry, Raghvi Bist, Richa Ghosh (wk), Kanika Ahuja, Georgia Wareham, Kim Garth, Prema Rawat, Joshitha V J, and Renuka Thakur Singh

