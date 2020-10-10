New Delhi, October 10: This month's elections to six posts of the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) have been countermanded due to "irresponsible and illegal actions by secretary" of the DDCA, on the advice of DDCA Ombudsman Justice Deepak Verma, Returning Officer Navin B. Chawla announced on Saturday afternoon.

Elections were to be held for the posts of president, treasurer, and four directors between October 17 and 20. And the results were to be declared on October 21.

Chawla, a former Chief Election Commissioner of India, issued a short notice and said that the details would follow. Rohan Jaitley Files Nomination for DDCA President's Post, Gautam Gambhir's Uncle Pawan Gulati for Treasurer Post.

"Dear All, I have been constrained to countermand this election, having received advice from the Ombudsman Justice Deepak Verma, at 1.30 pm today [October 10], in view of the wholly irresponsible and illegal actions of the secretary of the DDCA. All concerned may be informed. Detailed reasons will follow," Navin B Chawla, Returning Officer, former CEC of India.

Vinod Tihara is DDCA secretary.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 10, 2020 06:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).