Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals will face each other in IPL 2020 finals at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on November 10, 2020 (Tuesday). Both teams will face each other for the first time in the summit clash of the tournament as Rohit Sharma’s record makers are in search of their fifth title while Shreyas Iyer’s team are hoping to get their hands on the elusive trophy for the first time in their history. MI vs DC IPL 2020 Final: Hardik Pandya, Marcus Stoinis and Other Key Players To Watch Out.

The team’s matches this season have been fairly one-sided as Mumbai Indians have recorded victories in all three fixtures and have done it in a dominant fashion. Mia e more experienced at this late stage of the competition as this is their sixth IPL final while DC have made it to the summit clash for the first time. Delhi Capitals are coming into this game on the back of a brilliant overall display against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Qualifier 2 which will give them the much-needed confidence. MI vs DC IPL 2020 Final: Shikhar Dhawan vs Jasprit Bumrah & Other Exciting Mini Battles to Watch Out.

Delhi Capital's produced a complete performance against SRH and it looks highly unlikely that they will make any changes to that. Marcus Stoinis is expected to open the batting along with Shikhar Dhawan with Shimron Hetmyer taking the role of the finisher. So before Shreyas Iyer’s team take the field against MI, here is the likely playing XI for Delhi Capitals.

DC Likely Playing XI

DC Likely Playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Marcus Stoinis, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer (C), Rishabh Pant (WK), Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Pravin Dubey.

Shikhar Dhawan is the highest run-scorer for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2020 and his form at the top of the order will be very crucial for them in this game. Meanwhile, Kagiso Rabada leads the purple cap list, but the South African was underwhelming in the last game against Mumbai Indians and would be hoping to correct that.

