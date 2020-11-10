Fans have their eye on the clock as defending champions Mumbai Indians are taking on Delhi Capitals in the Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 finals at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on November 10 (Tuesday). Defending champions MI have been absolutely dominant this season and are chasing their fifth title. On the other hand, this is DC’s maiden appearance in an IPL final, and they must leave no stones unturned to upset Rohit Sharma’s men. Cricket lovers can expect an exciting contest as both teams are studded with T20 superstars who can take their side over the line single-handedly. Below, we’ll look at some mini battles which one can witness in the summit encounter. MI vs DC IPL 2020 Final Preview: 7 Things You Need to Know.

Mumbai Indians’ performance this season has been nothing short of extraordinary. They have ticked all the boxes, and well take the field as firm favourites. With Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard and Hardik Pandya in ranks, MI’s batting line-up can scare any opposition team. At the same time, Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult have breathed fire with the ball. For Delhi Capitals, Shikhar Dhawan has been in red-hot form with the bat while Marcus Stoinis has also done well. Mantle in the bowling department has been handled well by Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje. As both sides gear up for the ultimate game, let’s look at some mini-battles which can enhance the thrill of the game. Here’s How Mumbai Indians Made It to Summit Clash.

Shikhar Dhawan vs Jasprit Bumrah

With 603 runs in 16 matches, Dhawan is the second leading run-scorer in IPL 2020 will like to continue his excellent form in the final as well. The left-handed batsman has made optimum utilization of the powerplay overs, and his knack of staying at crease makes him even more lethal. However, the ghosts of the first qualifier might haunt him again with Jasprit Bumrah handling the new ball. The pacer – who also has been in red-hot form – dismissed Dhawan for a duck in their previous meeting and will not mind piercing his defences once again. Here’s How Delhi Capitals Made It to Summit Clash.

Ishan Kishan vs Ravichandran Ashwin

Kishan has been at the peak of his prowess in IPL 2020 and will be backing himself to guide MI to their fifth title. The young dasher has smashed sixes for fun in UAE and that too without taking much risk. He, however, will be challenged by spin magician Ravichandran Ashwin in the final clash which will indeed not to be easy. The veteran off-spinner can restrict the run flow in the middle overs, and he’s incredibly brilliant against left-handed batsmen. With Kishan coming at number four and Ashwin operating in the middle overs, their clash is set on the cards.

Hardik Pandya vs Anrich Nortje

The Junior Pandya unleashed mayhem against DC in Qualifier 1, scoring 37 runs off 14 balls. Be it pacers or spinners; the dasher took everyone to cleaners. Anrich Nortje will handle the mantle of dismissing Panyda early to put DC on command. The South African speedster has by far been the fastest bowler in the competition, and just one good delivery will be enough to send Pandya. However, if he misses the mark even by an inch, the MI all-rounder will send the ball in the night sky.

Notably, MI have defeated DC thrice earlier this season, and their confidence must be on seventh heaven. Hence, they’ll indeed take the field as favourites to win the game and the trophy. Owing to the fact, Delhi need to put their best foot forward to upset MI and taste glory for the first time.

