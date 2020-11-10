Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals in the finals of IPL 2020 on November 10, 2020 (Tuesday) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. This is the first time that the Delhi franchise have made it to the summit clash of the tournament and will face the record champions, who are in search of their fifth crown. So before the two teams face each other on the grandest stage, we take a look at some key players from both the teams. IPL 2020 Final: Rohit Sharma Could Achieve These Personal Milestones During MI vs DC Summit Clash in Dubai.

Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals have met each other a total of three times this season and it has been a fairly one-sided affair as Rohit Sharma’s team have come out on top on each occasion. However, Shreyas Iyer’s side will take confidence from their display against Sunrisers Hyderabad and would hope they can replicate that once again. This will be the two teams first meeting in the finals of IPL, so ahead of it, we take a look at some players who could have an impact on the final outcome of the game. MI vs DC IPL 2020 Final Preview: 7 Things You Need to Know About Dream11 Indian Premier League Season 13 Summit Clash.

Hardik Pandya

The Indian all-rounder has been sensational this season, considering he is just returning from a lengthy injury. The 27-year-old has scored at a strike rate of close to 200 and with his power-hitting abilities, the cricketer could take the game away from DC in just a couple of overs. So Pandya’s form will be crucial for MI in this game.

Marcus Stoinis

The Australian has been one of the most crucial players for Delhi Capitals this season. Playing lower down the order for most of the tournament, Stoinis opened against Hyderabad and showed his class. The 31-year-old also took three wickets in the game and in this game, his abilities with the bat and the ball could have a huge impact in the game.

Jasprit Bumrah

The Indian bowler is among the highest wicket-takers this season and after a sluggish start to the season has found his groove. The pacer has taken seven wickets in three games against Delhi Capitals and will once again be high on confidence while facing them. Jasprit Bumrah has taken 27 wickets in 14 games this season.

Kagiso Rabada

The South African is the leading wicket taken in the tournament and after a couple of below-par games, has found his form. Rabada was underwhelming the last game against MI, but his performance against SRH will give him much-needed confidence. Kagiso Rabada has taken 27 wickets this season and is currently the holder of the purple cap.

Shihar Dhawan

The Delhi opener has had a mixed campaign so far as two consecutive centuries was followed by three single-digit scores. But Dhawan has scored two 50+ scores in his last two games, which DC have won, and once again his form at the top of the order will be crucial to give Delhi a good start in a must-win game.

