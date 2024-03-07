Sajeevan Sajana is not just a powerful striker of the ball but also a very athletic fielder, as was seen during the UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians match in WPL 2024 on March 7. Sophie Ecclestone, the batter, had just come to the crease and decided to play a big shot off the bowling of Nat Sciver-Brunt but could not time it as much as she would have liked. Sajana, who was fielding in the wide long-on region took a brilliant catch with the ball going down. She managed to hold onto the ball despite falling down on the ground and her effort left captain Harmanpreet Kaur elated. Mumbai Indians won the match by 42 runs.

Sajeevan Sajana Takes Spectacular Catch

