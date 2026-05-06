Did Cristiano Ronaldo Like Virat Kohli's Instagram Post? Here's the Fact Check
A viral claim suggests football icon Cristiano Ronaldo liked a recent Instagram post by Virat Kohli. Given that both athletes are among the most-followed individuals on the planet any interaction between the two immediately triggers intense fan interest. We investigate the digital evidence to separate fact from fiction.
The worlds of football and cricket often collide on social media, fueled by the massive global followings of their respective icons. Recently, a claim began circulating across platforms like X and Facebook suggesting that Portuguese football legend Cristiano Ronaldo had "liked" a recent Instagram post shared by Indian cricket star Virat Kohli. Virat Kohli Confronts 4th Umpire Over Jason Holder’s Controversial Catch in GT vs RCB IPL 2026.
Given that both athletes are among the most-followed individuals on the planet, with Ronaldo holding the top spot globally with over 672 million followers and Kohli leading as the most-followed Asian with 275 million, any interaction between the two immediately triggers intense fan interest.
The Context of the Rumour
The rumour appears to have gained traction following Kohli’s recent performances in the IPL 2026 season for Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Kohli has been in good form. Supporters of both stars frequently look for signs of mutual respect, especially since Kohli has publicly identified as a fan of Ronaldo’s work ethic and career longevity. Similarly, influencer IShowSpeed, a vocal admirer of both stars, often highlights their shared excellence during his streams, which may have contributed to the heightened sensitivity around their social media activity.
Previous Digital Interactions and Fact Checks
This is not the first time digital content involving the two has gone viral under false pretences. In March 2025, fact-checkers debunked several AI-generated images that claimed to show Kohli and Ronaldo attending an Iftar gathering together. Sameer Rizvi and MS Dhoni Namaz Claim: Fact Checking the Viral Religious Advice Rumours.
A separate set of digitally manipulated images showing Ronaldo with Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma on a beach was also flagged as false during the same period. These instances highlight a recurring trend where "fan-made" or AI-driven content is misinterpreted by the public as authentic interaction.
User Claims Cristiano Ronaldo Liked Virat Kohli's Post
Cristiano Ronaldo just liked the latest Insta post of Virat kohli🤯 pic.twitter.com/bXgrGeKCK1
— Imran Ali (@ImranAli__10) May 5, 2026
Another User Makes Similar Claim
Cristiano Ronaldo just liked the latest Insta post of Virat kohli❤️
GOAT🐐 X GOAT🐐 pic.twitter.com/WL7tGz06LY
— 𝘾𝙝𝙖𝙘𝙤 (@chaco_bob) May 5, 2026
Fact Check: Did Ronaldo Like Virat Kohli's Instagram Post?
Despite the excitement generated by the claim, a thorough review of the digital evidence indicates that the reported interaction did not take place.
We checked the likes on the claimed Virat Kohli post manually and did not find Cristiano Ronaldo's official account (@cristiano) among the list of users who interacted with the content. There are no credible news reports or official social media logs that corroborate the claim of such a like being recorded.
No Like by Cristiano Ronaldo
Final Verdict
The assertion that Cristiano Ronaldo liked Virat Kohli's recent Instagram post is False.
FAKE Claim of Ronaldo Liking Virat Kohli's Post
While both athletes maintain a level of mutual respect and dominate global social media rankings, there has been no verified digital interaction of this nature in recent weeks. The claim appears to be another instance of fan-driven speculation or misidentification common in high-profile sports circles.
Fact check
Cristiano Ronaldo Likes Virat Kohli's Post on Instagram
No Such Interaction Was Made by Cristiano Ronaldo
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 06, 2026 06:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).