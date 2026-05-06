Did Cristiano Ronaldo Like Virat Kohli's Instagram Post? Here's the Fact Check

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The worlds of football and cricket often collide on social media, fueled by the massive global followings of their respective icons. Recently, a claim began circulating across platforms like X and Facebook suggesting that Portuguese football legend Cristiano Ronaldo had "liked" a recent Instagram post shared by Indian cricket star Virat Kohli. Virat Kohli Confronts 4th Umpire Over Jason Holder’s Controversial Catch in GT vs RCB IPL 2026.

Given that both athletes are among the most-followed individuals on the planet, with Ronaldo holding the top spot globally with over 672 million followers and Kohli leading as the most-followed Asian with 275 million, any interaction between the two immediately triggers intense fan interest.

The Context of the Rumour

The rumour appears to have gained traction following Kohli’s recent performances in the IPL 2026 season for Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Kohli has been in good form. Supporters of both stars frequently look for signs of mutual respect, especially since Kohli has publicly identified as a fan of Ronaldo’s work ethic and career longevity. Similarly, influencer IShowSpeed, a vocal admirer of both stars, often highlights their shared excellence during his streams, which may have contributed to the heightened sensitivity around their social media activity.

Previous Digital Interactions and Fact Checks

This is not the first time digital content involving the two has gone viral under false pretences. In March 2025, fact-checkers debunked several AI-generated images that claimed to show Kohli and Ronaldo attending an Iftar gathering together. Sameer Rizvi and MS Dhoni Namaz Claim: Fact Checking the Viral Religious Advice Rumours.

A separate set of digitally manipulated images showing Ronaldo with Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma on a beach was also flagged as false during the same period. These instances highlight a recurring trend where "fan-made" or AI-driven content is misinterpreted by the public as authentic interaction.

User Claims Cristiano Ronaldo Liked Virat Kohli's Post

Cristiano Ronaldo just liked the latest Insta post of Virat kohli🤯 pic.twitter.com/bXgrGeKCK1 — Imran Ali (@ImranAli__10) May 5, 2026

Another User Makes Similar Claim

Cristiano Ronaldo just liked the latest Insta post of Virat kohli❤️ GOAT🐐 X GOAT🐐 pic.twitter.com/WL7tGz06LY — 𝘾𝙝𝙖𝙘𝙤 (@chaco_bob) May 5, 2026

Fact Check: Did Ronaldo Like Virat Kohli's Instagram Post?

Despite the excitement generated by the claim, a thorough review of the digital evidence indicates that the reported interaction did not take place.

We checked the likes on the claimed Virat Kohli post manually and did not find Cristiano Ronaldo's official account (@cristiano) among the list of users who interacted with the content. There are no credible news reports or official social media logs that corroborate the claim of such a like being recorded.

No Like by Cristiano Ronaldo

Source: Instagram

Final Verdict

The assertion that Cristiano Ronaldo liked Virat Kohli's recent Instagram post is False.

FAKE Claim of Ronaldo Liking Virat Kohli's Post

Source: X

While both athletes maintain a level of mutual respect and dominate global social media rankings, there has been no verified digital interaction of this nature in recent weeks. The claim appears to be another instance of fan-driven speculation or misidentification common in high-profile sports circles.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (LatestLY Editorial). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

Fact check

Claim : Cristiano Ronaldo Likes Virat Kohli's Post on Instagram Conclusion : No Such Interaction Was Made by Cristiano Ronaldo Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 06, 2026 06:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).