Mitchell Starc, who was the hero for Delhi Capitals in the final over of the DD vs RR IPL 2025 Match, found himself in the limelight after the umpire deemed his fourth ball of the 'Super Over' over a no-ball, after the bowler's back foot was seen touching the return crease. As always, fans took to social media and expressed their divided views about the umpire's no-ball call, which was a legal delivery per cricketer-turned-commentator Simon Doull, who earlier deemed it a wrong decision. Riyan Parag Argues With Umpire During Bat Gauge Test in DC vs RR IPL 2025 (Watch Video).

Rubbish Call

That's a rubbish call on the no-ball. — Nikhil Mehra (@TweetinderKaul) April 16, 2025

HOW? HOW??

How is that a no-ball??????? — Vinesh Prabhu (@vlp1994) April 16, 2025

Doesn't Look Like It

backfoot no-ball omg its been ages man but doesnt look like it though — 🤨 (@krishnaadotexe) April 16, 2025

Correct Call

Finally a back foot no-ball was called. Correct call by the 3rd umpire! — Jeet V. (Men's Cricket) (@Jeetv27) April 16, 2025

Baffling!

How was that a no-ball 🤔 — VK (@kayveeekay) April 16, 2025

Some fans celebrated the umpire's decision, while others raised eyebrows over the match official's decision. There are clear guidelines set by the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), which have defined the no-ball ruling in cricket. Check out under which ruling the fair delivery falls in the No-Ball law.

What is a No-Ball call by feet?

Starc's no-ball calls fall under Law 21.5, which is Fair Delivery - the feet. As per law 21.5.1, the bowler's back foot must land within and not touch the return crease appertaining to his/her stated mode of delivery. Generally, the return crease is a line marked on the ground, about eight feet behind the popping crease.

