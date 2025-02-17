Former Indian national cricket team opener Shikhar Dhawan opened up on not being able to meet his son Zoravar. The 39-year-old revealed in an interview that he has been blocked from every media platform so he is not able to contact his son, who reportedly lives with his ex-wife Ayesha Mukherjee. Dhawan was asked in the podcast about a post he made in the past, where he had revealed that he had seen his son for two years now and it has been one year that they spoke. Shikhar Dhawan said, "Main saare jagah se blocked hu and of course, difficult rehta hai. But you learn to live with it. (I am blocked from everywhere and it is difficult). "But again, main ussey spiritually baat karta hu," he said. (I talk to him spiritually.) He also said that he wishes his son to be happy and have good health. An emotional Dhawan also revealed that he would hug his son when he meets him. Shikhar Dhawan, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shane Watson and Tim Southee Named Brand Ambassadors for Upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

Shikhar Dhawan Opens Up on Not Being Able to Meet His Son:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)