Former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan, who announced retirement recently was in attendance of the India vs Bangladesh ICC Champions Trophy 2025 match at Dubai on February 20. Dhawan being one of the brand ambassadors of ICC, attended the match as a delegate and was spotted sitting beside a mystery woman while the match was going on. There was speculation on Dhawan being in relationship with the lady as their pictures went viral on social media. It was later known that the lady is Sophie Shine, a product consultant belonging from Ireland. Dhawan and Sophie are known to be friends as they have been spotted together before and Dhawan also follows Sophie on Instagram. All these sparked speculations about the two dating although nothing has been confirmed from Dhawan's side as he has been silent on his relationship status after divorce with Aesha Mukerji. 'Saare Jagah Se Blocked Hu...' Shikhar Dhawan Opens Up on Not Being Able to See Son Zoravar After Divorce in Emotional Interview, Says He Spiritually Communicates With Him (Watch Video).

Shikhar Dhawan and Sophie Shine

Fans Enquire About Identity of Shikhar Dhawan's Friend

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)