Did VVS Laxman & Ishant Sharma Address Darren Sammy as 'Kalu'? Old Tweets Claiming So Go Viral After West Indies Cricketer Alleges Racism in IPL

Since a couple of days, Darren Sammy has been in the news for alleging that a cricketer during his stint with the Sunrisers Hyderabad hurled a racist slur at him. According to Sammy, someone in 2013 addressed him as Kalu and in the wake of #BlackLivesMatter, the West Indian cricketer has issued a stern warning to the person to apologise before he reaches out to them. Now, this raised a lot of questions on who could be the cricketer that Sammy is talking about. This is when the netizens raked up his old tweets and stumbled upon one of his posts to VVS Laxman where Sammy spoke about dark Kalu. Also, an old post from Ishant Sharma confirmed that it was him who called him Kalu. Darren Sammy Alleges Racist Word 'Kalu' Was Used Against him in IPL, West Indies Cricketer Loses his Cool.

The tweet was posted on November 1, 2014, when the West Indian cricketer wished VVS Laxman on his birthday and wrote, “Happy Birthday @VVSLaxman281 May God continue to bless you. #bestdresser oh remember dark kalu.” The tweet ended with laughing emojis. If you trail back VVS Laxman’s IPL history, back in 2013 he played for Deccan Chargers which now is called Sunrisers Hyderabad. Talking about Ishant Sharma’s post, he shared a picture with Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Dale Steyn and Daren Sammy where he called the West Indian cricketer as kalu. Check out the tweet posted by Sammy and Sharma.

Earlier Sammy had posted a video with the caption, "Knowledge is power. So recently I discovered a word that I was being called was not what it actually meant, I need some answers. So before I start calling out names I need these individuals to reach out and please tell me there's another meaning to that word and when I was being called it, it was all in love," read the post along with the video.