Born on June 1, 1985, in a Telugu Naidu (Kapu), Dinesh Karthik is one of the most prolific wicket-keeper batsmen produced by the Indian cricket team. He has witnessed multiple phases in his career and has only stood taller, making a stronger comeback. Only in recent years, he has found a stable place in the Indian team. Karthik started off as a batsman in his early days and then went on to learn wicketkeeping. In his early days, his father Krishna Kumar happened to be his first coach. On his birthday, let's check out some interesting facts about the wicketkeeper-batsman. Shikhar Dhawan, Dinesh Karthik Engage in Funny Banter During DC vs KKR IPL 2021 Clash (Watch Video).

1, Like any parent who would support their child's dreams, Karthik's father Krishna Kumar was also backed his son for choosing sports as his career.

2. Karthik made his first-class debut against Baroda and he batted at number eight. He could only score 37 runs but in the following match Karthik made 88 runs and the team went on to beat Uttar Pradesh.

3. Karthik bagged his One-Day International (ODI) cap for India against England in 2004. He grabbed headlines for his athleticism on the field.

4. Karthik also featured in the first T20I played by India against South Africa. He walked into bat at number five and his swashbuckling knock of 31 runs from 28 balls led the Men in Blue to a win. He was awarded the Man of the Match for his performance. Thus he became the first Indian to win a MOM in T20Is.

5. Despite being in and out of the squad, he was bought at INR 12.5 crore by Delhi Capitals (Delhi Daredevils) in the 2014 auction and for INR 10.5 crore in 2015 by Royal Challengers Bangalore.

That's all we have for now. If you think that we missed out on any of your favourite trivia about the batsman, do feel free to leave your comments below. Coming back to Karthik's birthday, we wish him a very Happy Birthday.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 01, 2021 09:10 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).