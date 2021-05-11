Dinesh Karthik was involved in a hilarious banter with former Kolkata Knight Riders opening batsman Chris Lynn on Twitter. Karthik also left the fans in splits after a cheeky reply to Lynn when the latter tried to troll him. It all started when Karthik shared a picture of himself receiving the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The KKR wicket-keeper batsman captioned the pic as “vaccinated”. In the picture, Karthik is seen sporting a black shirt and camouflage pants. Lynn, who plays for Mumbai Indians in the IPL, is currently in Maldives quarantining with the rest of the Australian contingent as they wait for the Australian government to allow back into the country. Shikhar Dhawan Likely To Captain India in White-Ball Series Against Sri Lanka.

Lynn commented on Karthik’s picture and took a sly dig at his camouflage pants. “Could have at least worn pants,” the Australian and former KKR batsman commented on the pic trolling Karthik for his camouflage pants. Karthik, however, got the better of Lynn with a hilarious reply. “I was thinking shorts like you, then realised I'm not in Maldives. So wore this,” Karthik said in reply leaving the fans in splits. Take a look at the banter between Karthik and Lynn on Twitter. Australian Cricketers Quarantining in Maldives Rattled by Falling Chinese Rocket Debris.

Chris Lynn Roasts Dinesh Karthik Over His Camouflage Pants

Could have at least worn pants — Chris Lynn (@lynny50) May 11, 2021

Dinesh Karthik Responds With a Savage Reply

I was thinking shorts like you , then realised I'm not in Maldives . So wore this 😂 — DK (@DineshKarthik) May 11, 2021

Karthik, meanwhile, return to his home in Chennai following the suspension of IPL 2021. The tournament was suspended last week due to a surge in COVID-19 cases in IPL bio-bubbles. KKR’s Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier, Amit Mishra of Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Wriddhiman Saha were the cricketers, who tested positive for the virus leading to BCCI suspending the IPL for an indefinite period.

Lynn, on the other, is currently in Maldives where the entire Australian contingent is in quarantine before they return to Australia. The Australian government had banned travel from India until May 15 due to the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic which has left India ravaged. The contingent will complete a 14-day quarantine in the Maldives before they return to Australia.

