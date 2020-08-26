The European Cricket Series (ECS) T10 Cyprus 2020 tournament is currently underway at Ypsonas Cricket Ground in Limassol. The exciting T10 tournament has some of the best players on display and is being contested by five teams. The ECS T10 Cyprus began on August 24 and will end with the final on August 30. The ECS Cyprus T10 has generated lot of interest among fantasy sports players such as Dream11. And thus fans are looking for tips and suggestions for ECS Cyprus T10 Dream11 team. Below we have listed out best players of all the five teams for Dream11 picks. What is Bio-Bubble in Cricket? How Will Bio-Secure Environment Work in IPL 2020 in Times of COVID-19?

The five teams participating in ECS Cyprus T10 are- Nicosia XI Fighters CC (NFCC), Sri Lankan Lions Limassol CC (SLL), Riyaan CC (RYCC), Nicosia Tigers CC (NCT), and Cyprus Eagles CTL (CEC). After the first round, four teams will qualify for semi-finals and then out of which two teams will apparently play the final.

ECS T10 Cyprus Dream11 Best Players, Nicosia XI Fighters CC: M Hasan, J Morol, B Ahmed, A A Tasmin, S Ahmed, M Rahman, and N Chowdhury

ECS T10 Cyprus Dream11 Best Players, Sri Lankan Lions Limassol CC: N Pathirana, B Kumara, C Sadun, A Rathnayake, D Priyantha, K Raiz, and M Gamage

ECS T10 Cyprus Dream11 Best Players, Riyaan CC: W Wellege, A Ullah, A Liaqat, S Hassnain, S Ahmad, T Bashir, and R Jaiswal.

ECS T10 Cyprus Dream11 Best Players, Nicosia Tigers CC: R Mazumder, S U Hassan, P Suranga, M Gunasekara, A Hossain, R Kumar, and H Rahman.

ECS T10 Cyprus Dream11 Best Players, Cyprus Eagles CTL: S Angarekkala, S Mohammad, M Ranimekala, T Alluri, J Singh, M Khan, Z Sarwar, R Poluri, M Alanki, G Singh and K Singh.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 26, 2020 03:21 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).