On the occasion of Bakrid 2020 or Eid-al-Adha 2020, Chennai Super Kings took to their official Instagram page and extended wishes for their fans. The Islamic festival is being observed on August 1 and Biryani is one of the most popular dishes which are made to celebrate the occasion. Owing to the fact, CSK made an intriguing meme, showcasing the love of people for Biryani. The official Instagram page of the franchise shared a pic of a bunch of players running in one direction and wrote: “when you finally see that elusive Biryani.” The comment section of the post was filled in a jiffy as many people were able to relate. Bakrid Mubarak 2020 Greetings & Bakra Eid HD Images: WhatsApp Sticker Messages, Eid al-Adha Wishes, GIFs.

“While the search engines are busy showing how to make Biryani at home, some of us did get lucky! #EidAlAdha Mubarak to everyone,” wrote CSK while sharing the snap on the picture-sharing website. Have a look.

View Post:

Meanwhile, many CSK stars like Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu and Ravindra Jadeja must be preparing for the 2020 edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 which is set to get underway on September 19. Also, CSK captain MS Dhoni is all set to take the field after the 2019 World Cup which makes the upcoming tournament even more significant. IPL 2020 Update: Franchises Could Travel With Trimmed Squads for Indian Premier League 13 in UAE.

Due to the COVID-19 crisis in India, this time the whole tournament is scheduled to be played in UAE. Nevertheless, the pitches in UAE are spin-friendly and the presence of Harbhajan Singh, Ravindra Jadeja and Imran Tahir make CSK a great contender. While, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis and Shane Watson will strengthen the batting department.

