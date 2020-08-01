Bakrid 2020 or Eid al-Adha will be celebrated on August 1, in India. Eid al-Adha is the second of two Islamic holidays celebrated worldwide and is considered the holier of the two. Also called Bakra Eid, the festival honour the willingness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God’s command. People visit mosques, offer prayers, wish each other Bakrid Mubarak and celebrate the festival with families and close friends, indulging in delicious food. This year’s celebration will be different because of the pandemic, but the spirit of the festivity is on. In this article, we bring you Bakrid Mubarak 2020 messages and HD images so that you can share festival greetings with your near ones to wish them on the holy day. Check out Barid Mubarak 2020 greetings, Bakra Eid HD images, Eid al-Adha messages, GIF wishes and Eid ul-Adha photos to share Happy Eid al-Adha and celebrate the festival.

Eid al-Adha 2020 celebration will be different this year. People are not allowed to make huge gatherings at the mosques and at many cities, religious places are closed in a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus which has infected many across the globe. However, the pandemic cannot dampen the spirit of Bakrid. Individuals are encouraged to offer prayers and celebrate Eid ul-Adha 2020 at their home. To make this year’s festival memorable, send Eid al-Adha Mubarak 2020 HD images and greetings to your closed ones. Share super cool WhatsApp stickers, Bakrid messages, Eid ul-Adha Mubarak wishes, Bakra Eid Mubarak greetings and images to let them know you care and miss them on the holy festival.

Bakrid Mubarak 2020 Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Eid ul-Adha Is an Eid of Sacrifice; And Commitment of Allah’s Orders. May Allah Bless Us With The Same in All Circles of Life! Bakrid Mubarak 2020

Bakrid Mubarak 2020 HD Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May This Eid al-Adha All Your Dreams Come True and May You Be Successful in Whatever You Do. Bakrid Mubarak 2020

Bakra Eid Mubarak 2020 Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Festival of Eid al-Adha Infuse Our Hearts With Positivity and Hope and Brighten Our Upcoming Year. Warm Wishes on Bakrid.

Eid al-Adha Mubarak 2020 Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Allah Is Always There to Protect You and Your Loved Ones and Is Always There to Shower You With His Love and Blessings. Warm Wishes on Bakrid to You.

Eid ul-Adha Mubarak 2020 Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let There Be Happiness and Peace. Let There Be Smiles and Joys. Wishing Everyone a Blessed and Memorable Bakrid 2020

Bakrid Mubarak 2020 Wallpapers (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Bakrid Mubarak to All My Family and Friends. May I Celebrate This Day With the People I Love and Seek Blessings of Allah for a Brighter Tomorrow

How to Download Bakrid 2020 WhatsApp Stickers?

Sending WhatsApp stickers are one of the fun ways to celebrate festivals with friends and family. With the increasing use of online messenger apps, you can share Bakrid 2020 WhatsApp stickers or Eid ul-Adha Mubarak WhatsApp stockers to celebrate the festival. Android phone users can visit the Play Store app or click HERE to download the latest collection of WhatsApp stickers celebrating Bakrid. We hope that the above Bakrid 2020 greetings and HD images will be useful to you while celebrating the holy festival of Eid al-Adha.

