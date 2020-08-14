England and Pakistan witnessed a frustrating start to the day 2 second Test as the Rain Gods couldn’t keep himself from the stadium at the Ageas Bowl. Rains and bad light kept on intervening the game and even after tea, the session ended prematurely but the day belonged to Stuart Broad and James Anderson who snapped three wickets each. The scoreboard read 223/9. by stumps. Before heading on to the stats of the day, let’s have a look at how the day two worked out for both teams. The visiting team had already lost five wickets overnight and all eyes were on Babar Azam who was looking so good. But finally, after a tad more than half-an-hour, the teams finally took on the field. The first session was short-lived as the batting team Pakistan could only make 29 runs in the first session. Babar Azam Tops the List of Highest Test Averages In Test Matches Since 2018, Surpasses Marnus Labuschange During ENG vs PAK, 2nd Test 2020.

After the second session, Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi, Yasir Shah and Mohammad Abbas were the ones to make way to the pavilion. Babar Azam went on to lose his half-century by three runs only. The only player who stood tall amid collapsing wickets was none other than Mohammad Rizwan who scored 60 runs as the collapse happened one after the other. However, even after tea, there were occasions that the heavens opened its doors. Now let’s have a look at the stat highlights of the match below:

Mohammad Rizwan scored his second Test century

James Anderson scalped three wickets and is just seven away from getting to the 600-wicket landmark.

Stuart Broad also scalped three wickets and his total stands at 510 in Tests

Babar Azam tops the list of highest Test averages since 2018.

Azam surpassed Australia's Marnus Labuschagne As he averages 64.69 and the Australian cricketer stands on number two with 63.43.

The two teams will meet each other once again on day 3 of the match. Stay with us for all the updates related to the match. We shall also bring to you the live blog for the game.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 14, 2020 11:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).