West Indies outclassed England by four wickets in the first international cricket match post lockdown as they emerged victorious in the opening Test to lead 1-0 in the three-game series. Doubts will be raised over the host’s team selection for this clash as they failed to keep up with the visitor’s relentless bowling attack. Following a brilliant win, Netizens took to social media to praise the Caribbean team on their brilliant win. ENG vs WI 1st Test 2020: West Indies Defeat England by Four Wickets, Lead Series 1-0.

With rain playing spoilsport in Day 1, the clash was stretched out till the final day as West Indies put on a dominant display. In the very first session on Day 5, Shannon Gabriel dismissed the remaining two England batsmen as the West Indies were given a target of 200 runs. The hosts started brilliantly Roston Chase and Jermaine Blackwood’s partnership steadied the ship for the Caribbean side. Jofra Archer’s Old Tweet About Jermaine Blackwood Goes Viral After West Indian Batsman’s Brilliant Outing Against England on Day 5 of 1st Test 2020.

The three Lions were then given a lifeline after Chase’s dismissal but Blackwood hung in there and made sure his side didn’t lose any more wickets. The 28-year-old played a brilliant knock but missed out on a century as he was dismissed on 95. However, his inning was enough to guide West Indies to a win and take 1-0 lead in the series.

The second game of the series will be played at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground and will start from July 16, 2020. England will have regular captain Joe Root back for that clash and Stuart Broad, who left out for this game, could also be included. So with most of their senior players returning, the Three Lions will be hopefuls of levelling the series.

