Cricketer Jofra Archer has been hailed as a prophet on social media in recent times as his old tweets somehow exactly resemble the current state of affairs. And now yet another one of his tweets has gone viral as West Indies batsman Jermain Blackwood is giving England a hard time in the first international cricket match post lockdown and is on course to guide his side towards a victory. ENG vs WI 1st Test 2020: Live Score Updates.

Jofra Archer is part of the England team who are facing West Indies in first of the three Tests, which is currently being played at Ageas Bowl Stadium in Southampton. And as Blackwood is playing a brilliant knock, social media users have dug out the English speedster’s old tweet which relates to the situation. Jofra Archer Snaps Two Early Wickets During ENG vs WI 1st Test 2020, Day 5, Netizens Hail Pacer (Watch Videos).

‘Keep batting blackwood’ Jofra Archer tweeted back in April 2015. In his tweet, the West Indies-born pacer is referring to a game between the Windies and England, where Blackwood scored 112 in the first innings which helped his side to earn a draw at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua

Jofra Archer's Tweet

Keep batting blackwood — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) April 15, 2015

As soon as the tweet went viral, netizens once again took the opportunity to hail the 25-year-old cricketers prophetic powers. Here are some of the reactions.

that's why jofra give him opportunity to score big run #blackwood#EngvWI pic.twitter.com/ENl0D8Kuyd — bishwajit kalita (@bishwaj66970910) July 12, 2020

Everything this man tweet has a meaning. https://t.co/1pYZwQiirE — Ashim Timsina (@timsina_ashim) July 12, 2020

Tino Best Will Be On Cloud Nine Now.. https://t.co/JJciyQxV3D — Jeepers Creepers 🗯️ (@jencricktracker) July 12, 2020

Man's definitely Nostradamus https://t.co/gk9gYMxMsf — Balajee K Asokan (@BalumaDoluma) July 12, 2020

Speaking of the game, riding on Dominic Sibley and Zak Crawley’s half-centuries, England put forth a target of 200 runs for the West Indies to chase on the final day of the game. The visitors have responded well to the challenge as they look all set to chase down the total and take 1-0 lead in the three-match Test series.

