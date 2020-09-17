Fortune hasn’t favoured David Willey in the past few months, and his latest tweet showcased his frustration. The England all-rounder, who plays for Yorkshire, recently tested positive for COVID-19 and got ruled out of the remaining Vitality T20 Blasts 2020 season. Willey was gutted with his luck as he recalled all the recent events of his life. The left-arm pacer made a comeback in the national team for ODIs against Ireland. Despite performing exceptionally well, the southpaw wasn’t selected in England side for series against Australia. He then joined Yorkshire for T20 blast but contracted the virus and was put in quarantine. Adding to the tragic events, Willey last night saw both England and Yorkshire losing their respective matches. ENG vs AUS Stat Highlights 3rd ODI 2020: Glenn Maxwell & Alex Carey’s Centuries Lead Australia to 2-1 Series Win.

“Get called back up to play for @englandcricket, Get left out of @englandcricket squad, Leave the England bubble to play for @YorkshireCCC, Play two games for @YorkshireCCC, Get COVID Lie in bed watching @YorkshireCCC& @englandcricket lose. The rollercoaster continues,” wrote the all-rounder on the micro-blogging website. Fans were also able to feel Willey’s agony as they wished for the southpaw’s speedy recovery.

Get called back up to play for @englandcricket Get left out of @englandcricket squad Leave the England bubble to play for @YorkshireCCC Play two games for @YorkshireCCC Get COVID Lie in bed watching @YorkshireCCC & @englandcricket lose The rollercoaster continues — David Willey (@david_willey) September 16, 2020

Yorkshire had a terrible campaign in the Vitality T20 Blast 2020. So far, they have won just two of their eight games and are already out of the semi-final race. Last night, the Adam Lyth-led side met Durham at Leeds and lost the match by 43 runs. On the other hand, England lost the third and deciding ODI against Australia by three wickets and also lost the series 1-2.

