ODI cricket is set to resume after the Coronavirus-induced break as England and Ireland will lock horns in a three-match ODI series, starting from August 30. England National selectors have announced a strong 14-men squad and three reserves who will participate in the forthcoming Royal London Series. Due to the bio-secure protocol rules, any player who is participating in the ongoing Test series against West Indies, will not feature in the ODI series. Hence, fans will not be able to see the likes of Joe Root, Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler. Despite that, however, ECB has a pretty strong team which will be led by Eoin Morgan. England vs Ireland 2020 ODI Series Schedule in IST: Get Fixtures, Full Time-Table.

In Buttler’s absence, all-rounder Moeen Ali has been named the vice-captain of the team. Also, Joe Denly, who was dropped from England’s Test team after the first game, has been included in the team. Jonny Bairstow, Jason Roy, Adil Rashid, James Vince, Tom Curran and Liam Dawson are the other players from England’s 2019 World Cup-winning squad who will feature in the tournament. Moeen Ali Named Vice-Captain for England vs Ireland ODI Series.

Other than them, David Willey and Reece Topley are back in the team after a long time and will aim to make a mark. “There are a number of players who'll feel unlucky not to have made the final squad and that says a lot about how many players we currently have pushing hard for selection at the highest level,” England selector James Taylor said in a statement.

Notably, the upcoming ODI series also kicks off the inaugural Super League, which will determine who qualifies for the ICC Cricket World Cup in India in 2023.

England Squad For Ireland ODIs: Eoin Morgan (captain), Moeen Ali (Vice-Captain), Jonny Bairstow, Tom Banton, Sam Billings, Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, Joe Denly, Saqib Mahmood, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Reece Topley, James Vince, David Willey

Reserves: Richard Gleeson, Lewis Gregory, Liam Livingstone

