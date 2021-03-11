England Legends will play South Africa legends in match 11 of the Road Safety World Series 2021. The clash will be played at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur on March 12 (Thursday). England Legends have won both of their game while South Africa Legends have won and lost one each from their two matches. Both sides are separated by four points in the league table with England Legends on third with eight points and South Africa Legends a position below. Meanwhile, fans looking for the live telecast, live streaming online and other details for the England Legends vs South Africa Legends match should scroll down for all relevant details. Road Safety World Series 2021 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Full Time Table with Match Timings in IST, Free Live Streaming, Teams, Squads & Venue Details.

Captain Kevin Pietersen has been the star for England Legends hitting fifties in both of the games and leading his team to wins. England Legends started their tournament with a win by 7 wickets against Bangladesh Legends and then upset hosts and favourites India Legends by 6 runs in their next game. Pietersen smashed half-centuries in both of those matches hitting hit highest 75 runs against India. Jonty Rhodes captained South Africa Legends also started with a 6-wicket win over West Indies Legends but were beaten Sri Lanka Legends in their next game. Kevin Pietersen Takes Sly Dig at England Team’s Poor Show in Test Series After Guiding England Legends to Victory over India Legends in Road Safety World Series (View Post).

When is England Legends vs South Africa Legends, Road Safety World Series 2021 Match? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

England Legends vs South Africa Legends match in Road Safety World Series 2021 will be played at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur. The game is set to be held on March 11 (Thursday) and it is scheduled to begin at 07:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Telecast of England Legends vs South Africa Legends, Road Safety World Series 2021 Match on TV?

Viacom18 are the official broadcasters of Road Safety World Series 2021 in India. Fans can tune into COLORS Cineplex and Rishtey Cineplex channels to catch the live action of England Legends vs South Africa Legends on TV.

How to Watch England Legends vs South Africa Legends, Road Safety World Series 2021 Live Streaming Online?

Fans can watch the England Legends vs South Africa Legends clash online. Road Safety World Series 2021 will be streamed online in India on Voot and Jio apps and websites. The live streaming will also be available on Airtel XStream.

Squads

England Legends: Phil Mustard(w), Kevin Pietersen(c), Darren Maddy, Chris Schofield, Gavin Hamilton, Kabir Ali, James Tredwell, Chris Tremlett, Ryan Jay Sidebottom, Matthew Hoggard, Monty Panesar, Usman Afzaal, Sajid Mahmood, Jonathan Trott, James Tindall.

South Africa Legends: Loots Bosman, Alviro Petersen, Andrew Puttick, Morne van Wyk(w), Zander de Bruyn, Justin Kemp, Jonty Rhodes(c), Thandi Tshabalala, Makhaya Ntini, Garnett Kruger, Nantie Hayward, Monde Zondeki, Roger Telemachus, Lloyd Norris Jones.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 11, 2021 05:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).