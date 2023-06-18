The first Ashes Test is delicately poised at the end of the second day's play after Australia showcased a strong resolve to fight back after some early setbacks. England played some aggressive cricket batting first, but a lack of partnerships meant they could only manage 393/8 at declaration. Although why they declared on the first day became clear with some brilliant bowling by Stuart Broad and Ben Stokes with the ball. But Usman Khawaja is the best opener in Test cricket at the moment for a reason and he batted the whole day with ease and scored a vital hundred in the process to take Australia to 311/5 at stumps. England versus Australia 1st Test Day 3 will be telecasted on the Sony Sports Network and streamed on the Sony Liv app from 3:30 pm IST. Usman Khawaja Catches Daughter Aisha Browsing Through Journalist’s Camera During Press Conference After Day 2 of Ashes 2023 1st Test, Watch Aww-Dorable Video!

Usman Khawaja and Alex Carry have stitched a beautiful partnership for Australia and they are dominating the opposition attack. For the first time in many tests, England do not have a clue as to where to bowl at the batsmen. Australia will be eager to take a healthy first-innings lead and with two set batsmen, it is well within their reach. The problem for Australia is their tail-enders have got out cheaply in recent memory; hence England will be a wicket or two away from getting back into the game.

James Anderson and Ollie Robinson are wicketless so far, which is a cause for worry. Ben Stokes has rotated his bowlers well and while Moeen Ali did manage to pick up two wickets on a flat track, he has been taken for plenty of runs. England needs its pacers to stop leaking runs and try and build some early pressure in the first session. Usman Khawaja Throws Bat in the Air in Celebration of His 15th Test Century During Eng vs AUS Ashes 2023 First Test Day 2 (Watch Video)

When Is ENG vs AUS Ashes 1st Test 2023 Day 3? Know Date, Time and Venue

Australia will resume their innings with the bat on Day 3 of this 1st Test of the Ashes on June 18, Sunday. Day 3 of the ENG vs AUS 1st Test match starts at 03:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and will take place at the Edgbaston in Birmingham.

Where To Watch Live Telecast of ENG vs AUS Ashes 1st Test 2023 Day 3?

The England vs Australia Ashes 1st Test will be broadcasted by Sony Sports Network as they are the official broadcaster of the ENG vs AUS Ashes series in India. The ENG vs AUS Ashes 1st Test will be telecast live on Sony Sports Ten 5 SD/HD channels in India. Eng vs Aus Ashes 1st Test Day 1, Stumps: Joe Root’s 30th Ton Propels England to a Safe Position As Australia Make Cautious Start.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming of ENG vs AUS Ashes 1st Test 2023 Day 3?

Indian fans can watch the live streaming of the ENG vs AUS Ashes 1st Test Day 1 live streaming online will be available on Sony's OTT platform, SonyLIV mobile app and website. Though, fans need a subscription to access it. An interesting day of play is in store for us and there is a genuine feeling Australia will do well here.

