Australia opener made a cautious start to their innings after England declared on 393/8. England riding on Joe Root’s wonderful 30th ton and some vital fifties from Zak Crawley and Jonny Bairstow, reached 393. For Australia, spinner Nathan Lyon was the pick of the bowlers with four wickets. Joe Root Scores His 30th Test Ton, Achieves Feat During Ashes 2023 First Test Day 1 Against Australia.

England Declare on 393

Ben Stokes has DECLARED! We end our first innings on 3️⃣9️⃣3️⃣ with Joe Root unbeaten on 118*. Let's have a crack at the Aussies! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/A8rjIz2Mhf — England Cricket (@englandcricket) June 16, 2023

