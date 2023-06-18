Usman Khawaja had an adorable moment with his daughter Aisha during the press conference after Day 2 of the England vs Australia 1st Test at Edgbaston. The Australian opener caught Aisha, who was seated on his lap, browsing through a journalist's camera as he was speaking to the press after the day's play, which saw him score a century and lead his team's fightback. Khawaja noticed Aisha fiddling with the journalist's camera and said, "Stop swiping through the camera!” he said as the journalists burst out laughing. "It’s okay, you can do it later – you can play with Dad’s phone," he added. Usman Khawaja Throws Bat in the Air in Celebration of His 15th Test Century During Eng vs AUS Ashes 2023 First Test Day 2 (Watch Video).

Usman Khawaja Has Adorable Moment With Daughter Aisha in Press Conference

The hilarious moment when the daughter of Australian cricketer, Usman Khawaja, was caught by her dad scrolling through a journalist's camera roll 😅 pic.twitter.com/wgxlgTIcOv — Eurosport (@eurosport) June 17, 2023

