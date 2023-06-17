Usman Khawaja scored his 15th Test Century against England in the 1st Ashes Test at Edgbaston. His comeback in the Australian side in the Ashes 2021-22 and since then he has enjoyed a great run of form piling up centuries and big scores behind his name. As he completed the century in Edgbaston, he celebrated wildly and at a point of time, threw his bat in the air. ‘Long Live Test Cricket’ Spectators View of Stuart Broad Dismissing Marnus Labuschagne for a Golden Duck Gives Goosebumps, Fans React to Viral Video.

Usman Khawaja Throws Bat in the Air in Celebration

A magnificent 💯 from Usman Khawaja 😍 The south-paw fights against all odds to get Australia back in the game 👊#SonySportsNetwork #RivalsForever #ENGvAUS #Ashes2023 pic.twitter.com/yaz1Y7gIt1 — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) June 17, 2023

