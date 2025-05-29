England National Cricket Team vs West Indies National Cricket Team Free Live Streaming Online and Telecast Details: We live in an era where ODI cricket is depleting and instances of high quality 50 over games have become rare. With the 2027 World Cup preparation now underway, England and the West Indies will battle it out in a three game ODI series starting with the first match at Edgbaston. Harry Brook is the new leader for England with Jos Buttler quitting the leadership role and he will be keen to start a new era in English cricket on a positive note. West Indies have quality players but the way they gel together, and fight is a different story. England Announce Playing XI for ENG vs WI 1st ODI 2025; Jamie Smith Set To Open As Harry Brook Era Gets Underway.

Jamie Smith will open the innings alongside Ben Duckett for England with Phil Salt featuring in the IPL. Joe Root is a quality player, and he will play the anchor role at the no 3 position with Harry Brook and Jos Buttler holding the middle order together. Adil Rashid and Saqib Mahmood could trouble the West Indies batters with their spin attack here.

The West Indies batting unit has some formidable names in the form Shai Hope, Brandon King, and Evin Lewis. These players like to take the attack to the opposition and if one of them gets to a big score, West Indies will benefit. Shemar Joseph could come in place of Jayden Seales while Alzarri Joseph and Gudakesh Motie should both feature as well.

When is England vs West Indies 1st ODI 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

The England national cricket team vs West Indies national cricket team's first ODI will take place at Edgbaston, Birmingham. The ENG vs WI 1st ODI 2025 begins at 05:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) on Thursday, May 29. ENG vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction, 1st ODI 2025: Tips and Suggestions To Pick Best Winning Fantasy Playing XI for England vs West Indies Cricket Match in Birmingham.

Where to Watch Live Telecast of England vs West Indies 1st ODI 2025?

Sony Sports Network have the broadcasting rights to the England cricket matches in India. However, with the French Open 2025 matches clashing with ENG vs WI 1st ODI 2025, the live telecast viewing option might be available on the Sony Ten TV channels. For theIndian Standard Time live-streaming online viewing option, read below.

How to Watch Free Live Streaming Online of England vs West Indies 1st ODI 2025?

As Sony Sports Network has the broadcast rights of the ENG vs WI ODI and T20I 2025 series, the live streaming viewing option of the series will be available on Sony’s OTT platform SonyLIV app and website, in exchange for a subscription fee. FanCode will also provide ENG vs WI 2025 matches live streaming online viewing options in India on its website and mobile app in exchange for a subscription pass. England at home make up for a strong opposition and should secure an easy win in the opening game.

