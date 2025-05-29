ENG vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction, 1st ODI 2025: England national cricket team takes on West Indies national cricket team in the three-match One-Day International (ODI) series. The ENG vs WI 1st ODI 2025 takes place at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham on May 29 and has a start time of 05:30 PM as per IST (Indian Standard Time). Meanwhile, fans looking to take part in ENG vs WI 1st ODI 2025 on Dream11 fantasy cricket team can scroll down to get fantasy cricket tips, news and team predictions ahead of ENG vs WI 1st ODI 2025. England Announce Playing XI for ENG vs WI 1st ODI 2025; Jamie Smith Set To Open As Harry Brook Era Gets Underway

Ahead of the England series, West Indies faced Ireland in three ODIs. The series ended in a 1-1 tie as one of the matches was washed out due to rain. West Indies will be keen to do well as they face a bigger challenge in England who have named a strong squad under new captain Harry brook. Meanwhile, we have drafted the ENG vs WI 1st ODI 2025 Dream11 fantasy XI below. On Which Channel England vs West Indies 2025 Live Telecast in India Will Be Available? How To Watch ENG vs WI ODI and T20I Cricket Matches Free Live Streaming Online?.

ENG vs WI 1st ODI 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Jos Buttler (ENG) and Shai Hope (WI).

Batters: Ben Duckett (ENG), Harry Brook (ENG) and Keacy Carty (WI).

All-Rounders: Joe Root (ENG), Roston Chase (WI) and Matthew Forde (WI).

Bowlers: Adil Rashid (ENG), Alzarri Joseph (WI) and Brydon Carse (WI).

ENG vs WI 1st ODI 2025 Dream11 Fantasy Team Selection News, Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Captain and Vice-Captain Picks: Harry Brook (c), Joe Root (vc).

ENG vs WI 1st ODI 2025 Dream11 Team Prediction Line-up

Jos Buttler (ENG), Shai Hope (WI), Ben Duckett (ENG), Harry Brook (ENG), Keacy Carty (WI), Joe Root (ENG), Roston Chase (WI), Matthew Forde (WI), Adil Rashid (ENG), Alzarri Joseph (WI) and Brydon Carse (WI).

