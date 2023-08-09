Pakistan skipper Babar Azam reflected on his time at the Lanka Premier League (LPL) and how it will be a launchpad for the upcoming international tournaments. ‘Not an Easy Place To Tour for Reasons Like This’ Ravichandran Ashwin Reacts After IND vs WI 3rd T20I 2023 Gets Delayed Start Due to Ground Staff Not Drawing 30-Yard Circle

"This is a very good league; cricket has been very competitive. There is a very good mix of talented young and senior players. After the Lanka Premier League, we have a bilateral series against Afghanistan, followed by the Asia Cup and the World Cup. I am taking it series by series, and every game is an opportunity to prepare. For now, my full focus is on the league," he said. Suryakumar Yadav Signs Autographs, Presents Jersey to Fan After IND vs WI 3rd T20I 2023 in Guyana; Video Goes Viral

The Colombo Strikers’ star batter also expressed his views on becoming the green cap holder and said, "I love to take on a challenge, and if the team needs me, I will give my 100 per cent on the field. This is my mindset; no matter where I am playing, I always try to give my 100 per cent and enjoy my cricket."

