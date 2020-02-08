Fans Miss MS Dhoni As India Once Again Falls Short in Run-Chase Against New Zealand, Nostalgic ICC Reminds Them of 2019 Cricket World Cup Semi-Final

Mahendra Singh Dhoni (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

He’s not been around Indian cricket for seven months now. But every time the Indian cricket team takes the field, MS Dhoni’s name is echoed in the stands. They sing his name, chant, miss him and carry posters on his name. And although his last game in an Indian jersey came on July 9, 2019, to the fans Dhoni is relevant even today. A master finisher, an avid reader of it and a legacy in taking games deep where the opponents faltered and he conquered, Dhoni scored 50 in his last Indian appearance albeit in a losing cause. Dhoni scored 50 off 72 deliveries that day, taking India from 5/71 (chasing 240) to 18 runs short of a World Cup final. And when in the India vs New Zealand 2nd ODI at Auckland, India found themselves in a similar situation, Dhoni’s name echoed in the stands. Tim Southee Makes Virat Kohli His Bunny, Gets Indian Skipper Out for Record Ninth Time.

Dhoni, post the 2019 World Cup semi-final heartbreak, had taken a two-month break from cricket for training with his military regiment but has since been silence on a comeback into international cricket. He wasn’t present at Auckland too where India was playing New Zealand to level the three-match ODI series.

Short of a Miracle

A tight #NZvIND contest, a run out right at the death, and Ravindra Jadeja falling just short of pulling off a miracle... Stop us if you've heard this one before 😉 pic.twitter.com/Pw4LM8qFcI — ICC (@ICC) February 8, 2020

But his partner from the World Cup semi-final, Ravindra Jadeja, was there – first in the dressing room and then at the crease fighting to take India over the line. Jadeja scored 55 from 57 deliveries and was the last wicket to fall as India fell 22 runs short and squandered the series. At Manchester against the same opposition, Jadeja had made 77 off 59, India fell 18 runs short that day in the semis.

Dhoni the Superstar

When you are not in the team and not even in the BCCI contrat.But everyone still remember you after every win or loss. Stardom ho to aisa.#Dhoni#NZvIND pic.twitter.com/YHgN0G3QQd — Nishant Raj (@nishant4_king) February 8, 2020

Miss You Dhoni

Miss you Dhoni 😕 — Abdullah (@Abdullahtells) February 8, 2020

Dhoni the Finisher

Ms dhoni in t20 In 2006 :- 2 balls, 0 runs In 2008 :- 27 balls, 9 runs In 2009 :- 183 balls, 186 runs In 2011 :- 45 balls, 39 runs In 2013 :- 21 balls, 24 runs In 2015 :- 20 balls, 25 runs In 2019 :- 112 balls, 130 runs #Dhoni #DhoniWeNeedYou MS Dhoni is a finisher #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/W4iDnyYpPF — Shikha Rai🇮🇳 (@Shikharai07) February 8, 2020

Best Then, Best Now

Fans chant Dhoni’s name at every limited-overs game India play. Sometimes because they miss him and other times to taunt ones supposed to replace him. When Rishabh/ KL Rahul Pant fluffs a catch or stumping, they chant ‘Dhoni’. When Virat Kohli makes a wrong DRS call as captain, fans chant ‘Dhoni.’ At Auckland as India searched for a finisher to take the game deep. A partner for Jadeja like that one in Manchester at the World Cup, fans chanted Dhoni. But it was not to be. India lost the match by 22 runs and are 0-2 behind in the ODI series.