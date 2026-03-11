Former India chief selector Sandeep Patil has broken a years-long silence, unequivocally stating that former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni never requested the dropping of all-rounder Yuvraj Singh from the national squad. Patil's revelation, made during a recent appearance on The Vicky Lalwani Show on YouTube, aims to put to rest persistent speculation and accusations surrounding Yuvraj's exit from the team. MS Dhoni Set to Feature in All IPL 2026 Matches, Says CSK CEO; Playing Role to be Decided by Management.

Sandeep Patil Opens Up

The Revelation Unpacked

Patil, who chaired the selection committee for four years, was emphatic in his statement. "Not once — not during selection meetings, not on tour, not during matches — did Mahendra Singh Dhoni say drop Yuvraj Singh. I am going on the record," Patil asserted. He further clarified that Dhoni placed "total confidence in the selection committee" and did not object when the committee made the decision to move on from Yuvraj. This statement directly contradicts the long-held narrative, primarily propagated by Yuvraj Singh's father, Yograj Singh, who has consistently blamed Dhoni for his son's exclusion. Yuvraj Singh's Father Yograj Singh Slams MS Dhoni, Claims He Destroyed His Son's Career; Says Former Indian Captain Should 'Look at His Face in Mirror' (Watch Video).

Background to the Controversy

The relationship between MS Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh, both stalwarts of Indian cricket, has been a subject of intense public scrutiny, particularly concerning Yuvraj's later career. Yograj Singh has frequently voiced strong criticisms, alleging that Dhoni played a pivotal role in sidelining his son. These accusations have fuelled a narrative of discord and alleged backstabbing within the team management. Patil's tenure as chief selector (2012-2016) coincided with a period of significant transition for Indian cricket, during which several prominent players, including Sachin Tendulkar and Gautam Gambhir, were also phased out.

Addressing Lingering Accusations

Patil acknowledged the emotional aspect of a father's concern for his son's career but stressed that the blame directed at Dhoni was misplaced. While Yograj Singh has continued to make strong statements regarding the alleged destruction of careers post-2011 World Cup and even attempts to sack Dhoni as captain, Patil's recent comments offer a direct counter-narrative regarding Dhoni's involvement in Yuvraj's specific case. Interestingly, Yuvraj Singh himself, in a 2020 interaction, credited Dhoni for providing him with clarity regarding his future plans and the selectors' intentions for the 2019 World Cup, acknowledging that Dhoni "showed me the real picture" and "gave me clarity."

The former selector's decision to speak out now sheds new light on a contentious chapter in Indian cricket history. His direct testimony aims to clarify the decision-making process within the selection committee, suggesting that the responsibility for Yuvraj Singh's omission lay solely with the selectors, independent of any directive from the then-captain, MS Dhoni. This revelation is likely to reignite discussions among cricket enthusiasts and analysts regarding the dynamics of team selection and player-captain relationships in high-stakes professional sports.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Vicky Lalwani). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 11, 2026 07:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).