The Sri Lankan Government is conducting a match-fixing investigation as they smell a rat in the World Cup 2011 finals against India. The match was held at the Wankhede Stadium and according to their former Sports ministers Mahindananda Aluthgamage, the Lankan players had sold the trophy to India. Now, former Sri Lankan captain Kumar Sangakkara had been probed on Thursday and this surely did not go down well the fans as they staged a protest against the same. If reports are to be believed, the former Sri Lankan wicket-keeper was questioned for 10 hours by the team. Kumar Sangakkara Summoned For Investigation for World Cup Final 2011 Match-Fixing Probe: Report.

The fans from the Youth Alliance of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) staged a protest and said that this was continuous harassment of Sangakkara. After The probe got over, the former Sri Lankan captain said that the truth will be out soon. Earlier it was Aravinda de Silva who was questioned by the police. Back then he was the Cheif selector of Sri Lanka. Now let's have a look at the picture of the protest.

Members of the Samagi Tharuna Balawegaya (@youthforsjb) are currently staging a protest outside the SLC against the harassment Cricketer Kumar Sangakkara and 2011 cricket team. #SriLanka #LKA #Matchfixing #ProtestSL via @kataclysmichaos pic.twitter.com/BfOr6tcsOK — Sri Lanka Tweet 🇱🇰 (@SriLankaTweet) July 2, 2020

Sri Lanka had lost to India by six wickets after they put up a target of 275 runs batting first, It was Gautam Gambhir and MS Dhoni who led India to lift the coveted trophy at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

