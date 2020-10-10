Kolkata Knight Riders have once again snatched victory from the jaws of defeat as they got the better of Kings XI Punjab by two runs at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on October 10, 2020 (Saturday). Despite being on the back-foot for most of the game, Dinesh Karthik’s team showed character to get over the line in yet another nail-biting encounter in the Indian Premier League 2020. KXIP vs KKR Highlights IPL 2020: Kolkata Knight Riders Beat Kings XI Punjab By 2 Runs.

Kolkata Knight Riders after electing to bat first, started the game poorly, losing Rahul Tripathi and Nitish Rana for cheap. Bit Shubman Gill and Eoin organ steadied the innings with the former scoring a hard-fought fifty. Later, skipper Dinesh Karthik played a sensational cameo to take his side to a score of 164/6 in their twenty overs. Andre Russell Trolled for Yet Another Poor Performance With Bat in IPL 2020 During KKR vs KXIP Clash, See Funny Memes and Reactions.

Chasing a par total, KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal as expected gave KXIP a brilliant start stitching up a partnership of 115 runs. However, Punjab failed to capitalize on that start losing their way in the middle. The equation finally came down to seven runs off the final delivery and it was heartbreak for the KL Rahul’s side as Glenn Maxwell’s shot fell inches short from being a maximum and forcing a super over, resulting in a two-run loss for KXIP.

Fans were unhappy with KXIP’s inability to finish off a game in which they looked in cruise control. Questions were raised on the team management and their decision to send young Simran Singh higher up the order, who managed just four runs off seven delivers. Here are some of the reactions.

Smallest of Margins

Game of millimetres . Maxwell hit big but fallen just before the boundary#KKRvsKXIP pic.twitter.com/Qn4EORIkjC — Juned Saleh (@juned_saleh) October 10, 2020

Heartbreak

They said cricket is the game of angle Wrong It's the game of millimetres 💔💔💔💔 Feeling sad for Maxwell#KKRvsKXIP pic.twitter.com/HmcWl4hhrN — shin chan (@Bhismadev9) October 10, 2020

Matter of Inches

One small inch short for Maxwell, a giant leap on the table for KKR — The Bad Doctor (@DOCTORATLARGE) October 10, 2020

Poor Management

#KKRvsKXIP Punjab lost bcz of management bad decisions & sending prabhasimran at critical situation Meanwhile Maxwell pic.twitter.com/kMnVtCpIZN — Awkward_guy (DC) (@PranithShetty16) October 10, 2020

Simran Singh?

Simran Singh above maxwell 🧐 In a do or die match. I think today KXIP team managment deserve to lose the match. #KXIPvsKKR — Abhinay Dhanawade (@abhinay_17) October 10, 2020

Poor Tactics

Isse accha Sehwag ko wapis coach bana do bhai Kings XI ka... “Maaro bhai” is better coaching than whatever is happening here... What in the hell is Maxwell doing in the bloody shed while game is getting lost out there!!!! — Gappistan Radio (@GappistanRadio) October 10, 2020

Anil Kumble in Hot Waters

Why play Maxwell if you think Simran Singh is better than him.. sack Kumble with immediate effect @lionsdenkxip — JSK (@imjsk27) October 10, 2020

KL Rahul Falls Short

Imagine abusing Maxwell for this loss when the guy who has played 50+ balls couldn't finish it. — ` (@FourOverthrows) October 10, 2020

Management to be Blamed

Well tried champ Maxwell. KL Rahul and Management to be blamed!!#KKRvsKXIP pic.twitter.com/XtnxcuZjgE — Ash (@IIM_Guy) October 10, 2020

Orange Cap Race

kl Rahul calculating how far ahead can get in the orange cap race when his team needed 19 from 23 pic.twitter.com/kHDX4wud9Y — #MakeRohitLoseWeight (@ffsvirat) October 10, 2020

This win moved Kolkata Knight Riders to third place in the team standings behind table-toppers Delhi Capitals and second-placed Mumbai Indians. A sixth loss in seven games means Kings XI Punjab are rooted to the bottom of the points table and now have no room for error if they are to qualify for the play-offs.

