Kolkata Knight Riders have once again snatched victory from the jaws of defeat as they got the better of Kings XI Punjab by two runs at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on October 10, 2020 (Saturday). Despite being on the back-foot for most of the game, Dinesh Karthik’s team showed character to get over the line in yet another nail-biting encounter in the Indian Premier League 2020. KXIP vs KKR Highlights IPL 2020: Kolkata Knight Riders Beat Kings XI Punjab By 2 Runs.

Kolkata Knight Riders after electing to bat first, started the game poorly, losing Rahul Tripathi and Nitish Rana for cheap. Bit Shubman Gill and Eoin organ steadied the innings with the former scoring a hard-fought fifty. Later, skipper Dinesh Karthik played a sensational cameo to take his side to a score of 164/6 in their twenty overs. Andre Russell Trolled for Yet Another Poor Performance With Bat in IPL 2020 During KKR vs KXIP Clash, See Funny Memes and Reactions.

Chasing a par total, KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal as expected gave KXIP a brilliant start stitching up a partnership of 115 runs. However, Punjab failed to capitalize on that start losing their way in the middle. The equation finally came down to seven runs off the final delivery and it was heartbreak for the KL Rahul’s side as Glenn Maxwell’s shot fell inches short from being a maximum and forcing a super over, resulting in a two-run loss for KXIP.

Fans were unhappy with KXIP’s inability to finish off a game in which they looked in cruise control. Questions were raised on the team management and their decision to send young Simran Singh higher up the order, who managed just four runs off seven delivers. Here are some of the reactions.

This win moved Kolkata Knight Riders to third place in the team standings behind table-toppers Delhi Capitals and second-placed Mumbai Indians. A sixth loss in seven games means Kings XI Punjab are rooted to the bottom of the points table and now have no room for error if they are to qualify for the play-offs.

