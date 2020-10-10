Andre Russell’s poor run with the bat in IPL 2020 continued during Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab clash at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The West Indian was dismissed for a second consecutive single-digit score in the competition as he continues to struggle with the willow in his hand. KXIP bowlers put on a decent performance in the death overs, stopping KKR to a par score in the game. Andre Russell’s Wife Jassym Lora Hits Back at a Troll After Fan’s Jibe Following KKR All-Rounder's String of Poor Performances in Dream11 IPL 2020.

Andre Russell came in the 18th over of the match, following the dismissal of Shubman Gill but wasn’t on the field for long as he was dismissed in just three deliveries. The West Indian after hitting Arshdeep Singh to a boundary in the third-man region tried to replicate his short but could only find the safe gloves of keeper Simran Singh. Andre Russell was Arshdeep Singh’s first wicket of the game. Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill Involved in Comical Run-Out During KXIP vs KKR IPL 2020 Match, Fans Troll Pair for Hilarious Mix-Up (Watch Video).

This was Andre Russell’s second consecutive single-digit score in IPL 2020 after getting dismissed for two against CSK. However, his other scores haven’t been that impressive. Scoring 13, 24 and 11 runs on the other occasions he has come out to bat. This poor form meant netizens trolled the West Indian power-hitter for his poor form on social media. Here are some of the reactions. KKR vs KXIP Live Score Updates.

Against Different IPL Teams

#KKRvsKXIP Russell playing Russell playing against RCB against all other teams pic.twitter.com/6fNumLjeNu — lavish🇮🇳 (@LavishBhandawat) October 10, 2020

IPL 2019 vs IPL 2020

#KXIPvKKR Andre Russell in : Last IPL This IPL pic.twitter.com/S9S3B4tPaY — Riya (@jhampakjhum) October 10, 2020

Andre Russell in IPL 2020

Best T20 Cricketer?

Andre Russell is best t20 cricketer in the world 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂🕉️ — Aivy 🕉️ (@VamosVirat) October 10, 2020

Karthik to Russell

Looks like Karthik has told Andre Russell "Batting main kar leta hoon, Aap pavilion mein baith ke dream11 pe team banao" — EngiNerd. (@mainbhiengineer) October 10, 2020

Andre Russell Nowadays

Despite struggling to put on a big score in the competition, Andre Russell and been very handy with the ball. The KKR all-rounder has picked up five wickets in as many games and has also been very economical despite coming on to bowl mostly in the death overs. However, Kolkata would hope that their power hitter will soon get going with the bat as well.

Speaking of the game, despite a slow start, Kolkata Knight Riders managed to put on a score of 165 runs for Kings XI Punjab to chase. Youngster Shubman Gill scored a fighting half-century, while a quick-fore fifty from skipper Dinesh Karthik meant that KKR bowlers had a decent target to bowl at.

