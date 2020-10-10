KXIP vs KKR IPL 2020 Live Updates: Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) take on each other in the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) match 24 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. KXIP are placed at the bottom of the table with just one win from six games. KKR, on the other hand, are on fourth spot with three wins from five matches. Stay tuned for KXIP vs KKR live score updates IPL 2020. KXIP vs KKR, IPL 2020 Live Cricket Streaming: Watch Free Telecast of Kings XI Punjab vs Kolkata Knight Riders on Star Sports and Disney+Hotstar Online.

Meanwhile, Kings XI Punjab will be looking for a comeback win and put their IPL 2020 camping back on the track. KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal have done well for Kings XI Punjab as openers and that has kept Chris Gayle out of the playing XI. The Universe Boss could, however, return against Knight Riders. KXIP vs KKR Preview: 7 Things You Need to Know About Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 24.

Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Rahul Tripathi, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Sunil Narine, Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik(w/c), Pat Cummins, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sandeep Warrier, Siddhesh Lad, Nikhil Naik, Chris Green, Prasidh Krishna, Lockie Ferguson, Rinku Singh, Ali Khan, Tom Banton, Manimaran Siddharth.

Kings XI Punjab Squad: KL Rahul(c), Mayank Agarwal, Mandeep Singh, Nicholas Pooran, Simran Singh(w), Glenn Maxwell, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Sheldon Cottrell, Arshdeep Singh, Sarfaraz Khan, Harpreet Brar, Chris Jordan, Murugan Ashwin, Hardus Viljoen, Krishnappa Gowtham, James Neesham, Karun Nair, Chris Gayle, Deepak Hooda, Jagadeesha Suchith, Ishan Porel, Tajinder Singh, Darshan Nalkande.