MSD Fans Trend #DhoniBirthdayIn77Days on Twitter Ahead of His Birthday, Flaunt CSK Captain's Record on Social Media

MS Dhoni (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

MS Dhoni might have been away from cricket for a long time now, but his fans miss the former Indian captain on the field and are waiting to see him in action again. Mahi fans were waiting to see him live in action during the upcoming edition of the IPL 2020, but the coronavirus threw a wet blanket over their expectations. However, the fans need no excuse to hail MS Dhoni and started trending #DhoniBirthdayIn77Days on Twitter. MS Dhoni’s birthday falls on July 7 but from today itself the fans started trending about MS Dhoni’s birthday. Ziva Dhoni Enjoys Bike Ride With Papa MS Dhoni, Mom Sakshi Says, ‘Two Kids Playing Here’ (Watch Video).

The fans took to social media and hailed Dhoni for the records and the great wins. A few of them even posted pictures of how MS Dhoni handled pressure in the most intense situations. Within a span of 35 minutes, the fan posted over 36, 000 tweets to hail the former Indian captain. Now, let's have a look at the tweets below:

Another one

Dhoni took over Indian ODI captaincy from Rahul Dravid 2007. In 2009, Dhoni also led the Indian team to number one position for the first time in the ICC Test ranking and retained it for 18 Months 💪🔥#DhoniBirthdayIn77Days pic.twitter.com/pbhaHmblSI — Rohith Online VFC ⱽᶦʲᵃʸ™😎 (@kannarohith774) April 21, 2020

Multi-Talented

He Can Bat He Can Bowl He Can Keep He Can Lead He Can Finish He is Fit & Dedicated He is the Best Captain.. One Name - MS Dhoni. @msdhoni#DhoniBirthdayIn77Dayspic.twitter.com/1unwSCRQp1 — RAJ (SK💛MSD)🇮🇳 (@raj_sk_dhoni_) April 21, 2020zzzz

Another one

Most ODI runs against England by an Indian-MSD,1546 runs in 44 innings at avg-46.84#DhoniBirthdayIn77Days pic.twitter.com/mnrCdRsmwW — Telugu MSDians™ (@TeluguMSDians) April 21, 2020

Records

Highest Batting Averages In Successful ODI Chases MS DHONI - 99.85 😎🔥 V Kohli - 99.04 Micheal Bevan - 86.25 AB De Villiers - 82.77#DhoniBirthdayIn77Days pic.twitter.com/nAu0oV1IQ3 — Dhoni Tharane 2️⃣ ||Soorarai Pottru✈️ (@Tharane_twetz) April 21, 2020

Lion

🔸King Of Wicket Keeping 🔥 🔹King Of Stumpings ❤️ 🔸 King of Finishing 💥 🔹King Of Sixers 🤘💥 🔹 King Of Death Overs ❣️ 🔸King Of MOM ❤️ 🔹King Of Helicopters 🤘💕 🔹And King Of Cricket 🔥😎🤴 Advance Happy Birthday Thala @msdhoni 🔥#DhoniBirthdayIn77Days #Master pic.twitter.com/lEwQAVwGd8 — 🔥🔥🔥Bigil💥🔥Rayappanᴹᵃˢᵗᵉʳ🔥🔥🔥 (@Itz_Iyyappa5) April 21, 2020

MS Dhoni last played for India during the World Cup 2019 against New Zealand. Post which he has been on an indefinite sabbatical and missed out on many series. It was widely reported that the former Indian captain would hang up his boots and retire from cricket. But Ravi Shashtri during an interview cleared the air and said that his comeback in the team would depend on his form in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League. With IPL 2020 being postponed for an indefinite period of time, his future remains uncertain.