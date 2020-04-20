Ziva Dhoni Enjoys Bike Ride With Papa MS Dhoni, Mom Sakshi Says, ‘Two Kids Playing Here’ (Watch Video)

MS Dhoni, Sakshi Rawat and Ziva (Photo Credits: Instagram)

With no matches on the radar, the sportsmen along with the people of India have been in a lockdown due to the ongoing menace of the coronavirus. India’s lockdown period has been extended to May 3rd 2020 and everyone including the cricketers are also locked into their houses. While most of the sportsmen are having a good time with their family members, things are not different from MS Dhoni. The former Indian captain was seen riding his bike along with darling daughter Ziva Dhoni sitting as a pillion. This Day, That Year: CSK Relives Adorable Memory of Ziva When the Little One Craved for Papa MS Dhoni Right in the Middle of the Match (Watch Video).

The video was shared by one of the fan pages of MS Dhoni and Sakshi Rawat in the background was heard saying, “Two kids are playing here.” The Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni is currently at this farmhouse in Ranchi and was recently seen mowing the lawn. His wife Sakshi Dhoni shared a picture on her Instagram stories where the official page of CSK had a witty reply to the same. Now, check out the video below:

View this post on Instagram Cutest Video On Internet Today !! 🤩💕 A post shared by MS Dhoni Fans Club (@dhoni.bhakt) on Apr 20, 2020 at 6:00am PDT

Talking about MS Dhoni, he has been away from cricket for a while now. The last time he donned the Indian colours was during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 against New Zealand. Post this, it was said that he would soon retire from cricket. But Ravi Shastri said that his comeback in the international cricket depends on his form in the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League. With IPL 13 getting postponed for an indefinite period of time, his fans are uncertain about his future.